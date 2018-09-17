Primetime Emmys 2018 Presenters

The 2018 Primetime Emmys air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, on the NBC network, and some of the biggest performers in Hollywood will walk away winners. The hosts of the 70th annual awards show are Michael Che and Colin Jost, who many know from the weekend update on Saturday Night Live. In addition to the hosts and celebrities in attendance, there is a long list of A-list presenters in the mix this year. They include Patricia Arquette, Alec Baldwin, Eric Bana, Angela Bassett, Samantha Bee, Bobby Berk, Connie Britton, Rachel Brosnahan, Karamo Brown, Millie Bobby Brown, Benicio del Toro, Michael Douglas, Tina Fey, Claire Foy, Tan France, Hannah Gadsby, Ilana Glazer, Kit Harington, Taraji P. Henson, Abbi Jacobson, Jimmy Kimmel, Kate McKinnon, Tracy Morgan, Elisabeth Moss, Bob Odenkirk, Sandra Oh, Sarah Paulson, Antoni Porowski, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Andy Samberg, Matt Smith, Ben Stiller, Jonathan Van Ness, and Constance Wu.

Some of tonight’s presenters are also nominees tonight. Alec Baldwin is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. Fans are crossing their fingers that Baldwin will continue to appear on SNL as President Trump, though he has a lot on his plate. The actor even has his own talk show coming out. But, recently, Extra TV reported that Baldwin has encouraged the First Lady, Melania Trump, to appear with him on SNL.

Baldwin said, “We’re dying for Melania. Melania, please, please, will you become the Eleanor Roosevelt of your generation? You’ll become the most important first lady … Eleanor Roosevelt, Jackie Kennedy, Melania Trump! Come join us, Melania, you will not regret it.”

According to TV Line, Saturday Night Live returns with its 44th season on Saturday, September 29, 2018. The host is set to be Adam Driver, with Kanye West as the musical guest. And, Alec Baldwin isn’t the only SNL‘er nominated for an Emmy. Kate McKinnon is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live.

Millie Bobby Brown is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, for her part as Eleven on Stranger Things. Sarah Paulson, who is currently starring on American Horror Story: Apocalypse, is also up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Her nomination is for her role as Ally Mayfair-Richards on American Horror Story: Cult. Presenters Sandra Oh and Elisabeth Moss are both up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Oh, who is bringing her parents to the awards, is up for her role as Eve Polastri on Killing Eve, while Moss is nominated for her portrayal of the character June Osborne/Offred on The Handmaid’s Tale.

Issa Rae and Rachel Brosnahan are both nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category tonight. Brosnahan is nominated for her role as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while Rae is nominated for her part as Issa Dee on Insecure.

Tune in to the Emmys to see which of the nominated presenters go home as winners.

