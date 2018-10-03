Trump’s Presidential Alert: All the Best Memes & Reactions

Nearly every person in the United States is receiving a Presidential Alert today in some form, whether it’s through the Wireless Emergency Alert system or the Emergency Alert System for broadcast TV and radio. This is only the fourth time that the EAS has tested a national alert, and it’s the first time that the WEA has tested an alert.

Some people aren’t very happy about receiving a presidential alert. And although there are legal safeguards that require alerts to only be sent when public safety is at risk, they’re still worried that President Donald Trump will use the alert system like he uses Twitter. (He won’t, but the concern is still there.)

So of course, people are reacting with a lot of memes. Here are some of the best memes. This story will be updated as more memes, GIFS, and tweet reactions are shared.

Wait, a minute. The president is sending me a text today at 2:18pm? How did that stalker get my number? How about the folks on the West Coast? Will it be 2:18 their time or his time? Can we opt out? Doesn't no mean no? #creepy #PresidentialAlert #3WordsToLiveBy Leave us alone! pic.twitter.com/B8hicwxrGg — Author Beverly A Black (@AuthorBevBlack) October 3, 2018

No, you can’t opt out of a Presidential Alert. It’s actually the only WEA alert that you can’t choose not to receive. The WEA also sends regional AMBER alerts and weather warnings.

Me waiting to block the number the text comes from like #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/zBOMHKN6US — Yolanda (@LadyMockingjay) October 3, 2018

The WEA message reads: “Presidential Alert. THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Some people are going so far as to try to change the source files on their rooted Android phones to get rid of the alert. But it’s not known if that will even work.

The fact that I can now say this about Trump depresses me. #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/p60M2xiOwK — Jonathan Paul Katz (@JonathanPKatz) October 3, 2018

Some new Biden jokes are popping up too, thanks to the Presidential Alert.

And some people are thinking back to how well that alert in Hawaii went:

Hope it’s not the same guy from Hawaii sending the #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/A0uHCWBfnI — Myhung Dong (@MyhungD) October 3, 2018

Jeh Johnson, Homeland Security chief, told CBS This Morning that the alert is only used for “true emergencies when we need to get the public’s attention.” It’s not supposed to be used for political purposes, and it will only be used very rarely. The political purposes point is especially important, he noted, since people cannot opt out of the presidential alert. There are laws in place and protocols that make sure the use is in accordance with the law, he emphasized.

Apparently Trump CAN deliver on something, because that was just as annoying as promised. #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/239XZsuofv — ❄️Tiffany Clay❄️ #BetoForTexas🌊 (@tiffanyclay) October 3, 2018

#PresidentialAlert On MY phone? That I pay the bill for? Sheeeiiiiit pic.twitter.com/zCYWdzjEck — 🚶🏾‍♀️✨ PARIAH ✨ (@Pariah22130806) October 3, 2018

Some people said just waiting for the message made them feel like they were in the Hunger Games.

Waiting for this #PresidentialAlert and feeling like I live in @TheHungerGames awaiting a message from The Capitol pic.twitter.com/Xah2OSICdx — Jordyn Amazeen (@JordynAmazeen) October 3, 2018

Meanwhile, others think the anger about the Presidential Alerts just isn’t justified:

#PresidentialAlert if the President can notify us of an impending emergency more power to them. To those bellyaching about it pic.twitter.com/wB0tJPmLOA — lilmssunshine761 (@lilmssunshine76) October 3, 2018

Some people are worried that they’ll get charged for the Presidential Alert, but that’s actually not going to happen. You will not be charged for this message, the alerts do not collect any data, and the alerts do not have any tracking capabilities.

This is a developing story.

