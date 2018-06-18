Trump’s Space Force: All the Best Memes & Reactions

President Donald Trump has been talking about creating a Space Force for a while now. But today, while attending the National Space Council meeting, he announced that he is officially directing the Pentagon to create this sixth branch of the government. Whether you’re excited about the announcement or not, this definitely provides room for quite a few memes. And they’re already circulating the Internet. Here are the best memes, GIFs and reactions to the announcement. This is a developing story.

Trump has said the Space Force will be the sixth branch of the military and will establish American dominance in space. It’s unclear at this time what the Space Force will oversee versus NASA.

Trump said that the Space Force will help revive the United States’ space program. He said that he was concerned about China, Russia, and other countries leading the U.S. Trump also vowed to return to the Moon and reach Mars.

In his speech, Trump said that this new Space Force will be an independent “separate but equal” branch of the military.

Although Trump has talked about the Space Force before, the announcement came as a surprise. Most believed that the National Space Council meeting would just discuss a new policy for providing a safe space environment to avoid collisions as satellite traffic increases, The Washington Post reported. Trump did say in a statement that the Space Force’s purpose will be to oversee the safety of U.S. spacecraft and astronauts. So you won’t be fighting aliens in space battles just yet.

In his statement, Trump said: “This is a giant step toward inspiring future generations and toward reclaiming America’s proud destiny in space…” He said the Space Force will “lead the management of traffic and mitigate the effects of debris in space… (and provide) a safe and secure environment as commercial and civil space traffic increases.”

And although some people are making fun of the whole thing, other people think it’s a pretty great idea.

