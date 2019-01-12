‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4,’ Episode 5: RuPaul’s Shocking Elimination Twist

Another runway has come and gone and another one of our All Stars 4 queens was supposed to sashay away…that is, until Mama Ru dropped some shocking twists that shook the ladies to their core.

Monét X Change and Manila Luzon received all the condragulations when they were announced as the winners of the week. After a dead-even lip-synch battle to Aretha Franklin’s “Jump To It”—and quite possibly the most stunning performances of the season—Ru doled out her first surprise of the night: the two queens were both winners, baby. A double elimination!? No one was prepared for those kinds of shenanigans.

But the Queen Supreme had something else in store: Not only was no one going home this week, but All Stars rules were suspended until further notice! The six incredulous queens headed back to the Werk Room to read a lipstick mirror message from Ru telling them to “get ready to lip-synch for your life, life, life, life!”

Mic. Drop. Jaw. Drop.

No longer will the top two queens lip-synch for their legacy, but the regular ol’ Drag Race rules are now back in effect. For the first time in All Stars Her-story, the two bottoms will battle it out on the runway placing the elimination decision solely in RuPaul’s hands. Or maybe it’s something far more sinister…

If that wasn’t enough to make any queen shake in her five-inch stilettos, the contestants turned around after reading the mirror to be faced with their four dearly departed sisters: Jasmine Masters, Farrah Moan, Gia Gunn, and Latrice Royale. Next week: Let the drama play!

A few scenarios could go down. Let’s speculate.

1. The Four Eliminated Queens Could Lip-Synch for Their New Life

Every All Stars season, there’s always gossip that an eliminated queen could make her way back into the game, but what if she has to win her way back? A massive, four-way lip-synch bloodbath could determine which queen sashays back into the competition…and what a show that would be!

Out of the eliminated four, it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Latrice getting a second shot at the crown, but a dynamite lip-synch performance could change everything for everyone.

2. Previews Showed the Four Eliminated Queens Choosing A Lipstick

In the previews for next week, the four eliminated queens each walked up the lipstick case to make a selection. Will the lip-synch winner get to make the next elimination? Or better yet—will she swap positions with another queen, eliminating a girl from the race by taking her spot? That would be some savage savagery. All fingers and toes are crossed for this option.

Last season, eliminated queens got to vote to determine who the top two finalists would be. The jury twist eliminated both fan favorite Shangela and Season 1 winner BeBe Zahara Benet in what will forever be known as one of the show’s boldest and most controversial plays in Drag Race Her-story. (I mean, who wasn’t dying for a Trixie Mattel/Shangela showdown? Shangela—and the viewers—were robbed.)

Though either of the two options above could potentially go down, I wouldn’t be surprised if Mama Ru has something entirely new and entirely crazy in store.

READ NEXT: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4’: RuPaul’s 5 Best Cameos