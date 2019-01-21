Kayla Gonzalez on ‘Made in Staten Island’

On Made in Staten Island, MTV’s new series about a group of street smart young adults on Staten Island, the temptation of fast money can easily lead to a life of crime and jail time. The show follows eight Staten Islanders as they try to step out of the shadows and change the reputation of the youth of the island. As the group of friends returns home from college, they’re forced to learn how to deal with real-life adult issues. But will they make the same mistakes their families did?

The reality docu-series, which is executive produced by Karen Gravano, former star of VH1’s Mob Wives, introduced the younger generation of New York’s most notorious mafia families in last week’s premiere. Tonight’s episode (airing at 10 p.m. on MTV) will introduce twins Taylor and Joe O’Toole into the mix, while also dropping some shocking news about Kayla.

Kayla Gonzalez is known as the “muscle” of the group who claims to have taken down three girls with one punch. She never backs down from a fight, although she has recently begun questioning her life decisions after spending the night in jail for brutally attacking a girl. (Maybe that’s why her friends have crowned her the “Ronda Rousey” of Staten Island?) After facing a possible six-month stay in Rikers Island Correctional Facility, she’s decided to turn over a new leaf. But will she follow through?

In a preview clip of tonight’s episode, CP talks to his aunt and uncle about his father and his own court case when Joe calls with surprising information about Kayla.

“Remember that rat on your case, that girl that was going to the precinct and she was showing all your social media to them? I heard Kayla was at that girl’s house hanging out,” Joe tells an astonished CP. “Cuz, I’m dead ass. I heard these girls were hanging out.”

“It’s sad because I would never even think that she would do that in a million years,” CP said in an interview. “You call yourself my best friend and you’re doing that? That’s sick. We used to be together every day. She even came with me to see my father [in prison]. That’s something I would never expect from that girl.”

“As soon as you think that you can trust somebody on this f–king island, it just goes to show something, someway, somehow comes out that they can’t be trusted,” CP tells Joe in the preview.

As Gothamist wrote: “This is basically what would have happened if The Sopranos ended with AJ Soprano getting a reality show deal.” (Honestly, that’s a pretty accurate description right there.)

Will CP confront Kayla about hanging out with his rat? What will she have to say for herself? Find out on tonight’s all-new episode of Made in Staten Island at 10 p.m. on MTV which will head back to “the forgotten borough” for another peek inside the lives of its mafia teen cast.

