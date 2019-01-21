‘Made in Staten Island’: Twins Taylor and Joe O’Toole Brought Into the Mix

MTV’s latest docu-series Made in Staten Island tells the story of a group of Staten Island teens and twenty-somethings as they struggle to avoid the temptations of the streets they were born into. The series “follows eight Staten Islanders as they battle each other and the odds to step out from the shadows and change the reputation of the island. These friends will either choose wisely or fall prey to the mistakes of past generations.” As the group of friends returns home from college, they’re forced to learn how to deal with their real-life issues.

On the show’s second episode airing tonight on MTV at 10 p.m., twins Taylor and Joe O’Toole, two “partners-in-crime,” are added into the mix. (Whether that’s literal or figurative crime, we’ll find out tonight!) Here’s what you need to know about the brother and sister duo.

Taylor O’Toole

Sister Taylor is what anyone not from the state would expect from the average New Yorker. She’s a no-nonsense girl who’s as straightforward as they come. She’s self-described as a “guy’s girl” and has zero tolerance for attitude or disrespect, especially if it’s aimed at her or her brother. Taylor and Joe have made their ways through the Staten Island streets, whether partying, fighting, or getting arrested—Taylor is currently a felon charged with assault and battery.

According to MTV, “Currently on probation for her violent crimes, one more arrest will land Taylor behind bars for seven years. Working to stay out of trouble, Taylor is currently in a mandated treatment program, attending beauty school, and living with her straight-laced boyfriend.”

Taylor’s goal is to make it off the island and start her career as a hairstylist in Manhattan.

Joe O’Toole

Taylor’s twin Joe is known as the charmer of the South Shore. With his chiseled looks and luck with the ladies, he’s still trying to figure out how to be an adult and make good choices. He’s torn between getting a city job with a good pension and following the fast money from the streets. Regardless of what everyone else does on the island, the temptation never dissipates, pensions be damned.

Joe became a teenage father at only 15 years old to a daughter who is now five. He wants the best for his daughter like any father would, but he also wants to party with his crew and live like the rest of the twenty-somethings around him. Joe’s personality is big; he wears his heart on his sleeve and he rarely keeps opinions to himself, which lands him in hot water and frequent altercations all over Staten Island.

Made in Staten Island is produced by Mob Wives‘s own Karen Gravano and Adam Gonzalez. Gravano and David Seabrook’s daughter, Karina Seabrook, is also a featured cast member on the show.

How will the O’Toole twins mesh with the rest of the cast that includes the jail-facing CP, wild child Dennie, and the “muscle” of the group, Kayla? Tune in tonight to find out.

Made in Staten Island airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. on MTV.

