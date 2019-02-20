Jazz Jennings is Worried She Won’t Like Sex Because of her “Effed up Vagina”

Jazz Jennings is worried she won’t enjoy having sex because of how “effed up her whole vagina is,” according to an exclusive clip of tonight’s episode shared by People.

On Tuesday’s episode of I Am Jazz, the 18-year-old reality star goes on a date with her boyfriend Ahmir Steward, who she admits “isn’t the textbook definition of who I expected I would go out with.” However, she admits that there is “something about him” that she’s drawn to and she feels like there is “so much to him and I’m only scratching the surface.”

Steward is 19-years-old and, according to Radar, the two met on the internet. “Jazz met him online and they’re still together,” a source told Radar. Friends and fans of Jazz seem to primarily approve of Steward, although many have been cautioning Jazz to take it slow with her new boyfriend for the time-being.

It’s unclear whether or not Jazz plans to listen to the advice of her friends and fans to take it slow, as the 18-year-old girl definitely isn’t shy about talking about sex. She brought up her “needs” to her parents in last week’s episode, and in the clip People shared for tonight’s episode shows her bringing up the topic during a date with her new beau.

During their conversation (in the clip above), Jennings notices that Steward’s eyes are gazing downward toward her chest, and she asks him if her cleavage looks good. “You’re looking at my eyes, but then your eyes are like,” she says, emulating his facial expression.

She then brings up sex to an already-blushing Steward. “I hope I like sex,” she says, which causes Steward to giggle. However, she has reasonable fears about intercourse, due to her recent gender confirmation surgery.

“Everyone likes it, but what if I don’t because of how effed up my whole vagina is?” she asks Steward. She eventually shrugs off her fears, and flirtatiously tells Steward: “Well, we gotta try it first, right?”

Whether she will like sex or not will have to wait, as Jazz can’t have intercourse for some time following her bottom surgery. In last week’s episode, she brought up her sex drive to her parents, which admittedly made her father visibly uncomfortable and her mother somewhat flustered.

“Even though I have a low libido and I don’t have those desires all the time, I want to still be able to explore sexual things,” she tells her parents. “If I try it and I like it, then maybe that will create desire within me, you know? But I still want to be able to learn how to kiss and do other things that people do in relationships.”

.@JazzJennings__ is head over heels for a new boy in her life, but will the family approve when he comes to visit? A new #IAmJazz starts TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/q23czMx6ZE — TLC Network (@TLC) February 12, 2019

She then tries to reassure her parents that she is waiting until marriage to have sex, which spurred a bit of a reaction from her mother. “You’re not allowed to [have sex]! You have to wait months [after the surgery],” Jeanette reminds her.

Either way, Jazz has a couple of months to figure out if she’s ready for sex with Steward, since she can’t physically have intercourse at the moment anyway.

