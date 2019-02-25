Kelly Clarkson Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Singer Kelly Clarkson returns to her red chair on The Voice for her third consecutive season. She’s no stranger to reality singing competitions; Clarkson won the very first season of American Idol and has since sold over 15 million albums and 35 million singles worldwide.

With eight albums and over 13 tours under her belt, in addition to TV and film appearances and her upcoming daytime TV show scheduled to premiere later this year, Clarkson’s domination shows no bounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about Clarkson and her net worth.

1. Clarkson’s Net Worth is Estimated at $28 Million

Every artist wants to feel proud of the footprint they leave behind. This is my best footprint yet #MeaningOfLife 👉 https://t.co/addcsTgezs pic.twitter.com/QjBpL93vv1 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 27, 2017

Kelly Clarkson’s net worth is estimated at $28 million which is hardly surprising considering her decades of success post-American Idol. The singer has had 11 singles reach the Top Twenty and Billboard Hot 100 charts. Her song “My Life Would Suck Without You” broke the record for the biggest jump to #1 in charting history, where it previously stood at No. 97 before earning the top spot.

Clarkson is currently the only American Idol contestant to have reached number one in the UK. Additionally, she is the second highest-selling American Idol alum overall, only behind Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood.

2. Clarkson Turned Down Millions of Dollars to Avoid Sharing A Song Credit with Dr. Luke

Following the modest success of her third album My December and subsequent beef with label head Clive Davis, the singer‘s label forced her to work with music producer Dr. Luke on the track “My Life Would Suck Without You.”

In a Z100 interview that year Clarkson explained, “I was making a point to the people working with me, going, ‘This is how much I didn’t want to do this.’ I don’t care about the money. I don’t care about, oh, ‘You’re going to be the most famous person ever if you do this.’ That’s not what holds weight in my life.

“Basically, they were gonna sit on my record unless I did what they wanted. I was so frustrated because I literally said, ‘Anyone in the world but this one person. I will work with anyone you want to put in my path.’ I love people. I think that’s apparent. I think I’m a nice person, that’s apparent. It was just this one thing, and I asked not to work with Dr. Luke just because I had not a good experience with him,” she said. “If an artist like me, I generally love everyone. You have to really be a special kind of … for me not to like you.”

This led to speculation that she suffered something similar to Kesha‘s experience with the producer. However, Clarkson confirmed that her problems with Dr. Luke were different, and the two have been engaged in a legal dispute since 2014. Clarkson was also deposed in the ongoing legal battle between Kesha and Luke.

3. Clarkson Reportedly Banks $14 Million Per Season on The Voice

According to Life & Style Magazine, Clarkson earns $14 million per season for The Voice. Radar Online reports that Clarkson’s pay is so high thanks to a bidding war that happened between The Voice and American Idol who also wanted Kelly to star as a judge on their show.

With The Voice winning out, Clarkson is making the second-largest salary ever out of all the judges in 16 seasons. (Christina Aguilera is the only coach to earn a higher payday.)

4. Clarkson’s Tennessee Mansion is Now On the Market

Kelly Clarkson Sells Lakefront Mansion – For Sale: Kelly Clarkson's Tennessee Home Kel https://t.co/V56EgQw2na… pic.twitter.com/iO7UukBWJY — Alex Narvaez (@RANBlanco) March 23, 2017

Clarkson and her family have listed their 20,000-square-foot home in Hendersonville, Tenn. The estate has a movie theater, sand volleyball court, and “cowboy bar.”

Originally listed for $8.75 million, the mansion sits on six acres and includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It features an elaborate entryway with sweeping double staircases, formal living and dining areas, a wet bar next to the pool table, and other fancy amenities fitting for any celebrity or millionaire. According to Taste of Country, the gated house is nestled between a lakefront area and a wooded cul-de-sac. Its new owners will enjoy a private dock, saltwater pool, and two spas.

In addition to moving to a new Tennessee pad closer to Nashville, Clarkson picked up a west coast home in the Royal Oaks neighborhood of Encino, Calif. According to the LA Times, the singer paid $8.5 million for a custom-built farmhouse-style spread that features a steep roof-line, metal roof, and wide porch along the front. Distressed wood siding and black-hued garage doors enhance the exterior, while the 9,800 square feet of interior includes eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a chef’s kitchen with three islands. A wine cellar and a home theater are among its other amenities.

5. Clarkson’s Husband and Kids

In 2012, Clarkson began dating talent manager Brandon Blackstock, son of her former manager Narvel Blackstock and former stepson of Reba McEntire. Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tenn. Since their marriage, Brandon has been her manager, while Clarkson now serves as stepmom to Blackstock’s daughter and son from his previous marriage. Together, the couple has a daughter, River Rose, and a son, Remington “Remy” Alexander.

Since becoming a mom, Clarkson also added “author” to her list of professional credits. Her first children’s book titled River Rose and the Magical Lullaby was released in 2016. The book features an original lullaby written and performed by Clarkson.