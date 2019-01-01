Christina Aguilera Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Singer and Reality TV judge Christina Aguilera has always had a penchant for music. She made her TV debut at the young age of nine when she placed second on the competition show, Star Search. From there, she launched into The All New Mickey Mouse Club, produced eight studio albums, earned heaps of awards—Grammys included, and starred in a movie with Cher. These days, Aguilera serves as a judge on NBC’s The Voice alongside Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Like many celebrities, a large part of her income stems from endorsements, royalties, touring, and television appearances. Tonight, Aguilera will headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest where she’ll be joined by Bastille, Dan + Shay, and New Kids On The Block. Here’s everything you need to know:

1. Christina Aguilera’s Net Worth is Valued at $160 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aguilera’s total net worth is $160 million, which isn’t surprising considering the instant success of her first self-titled album. Christina Aguilera debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 253,000 copies. It was certified octuple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and has sold more than 9 million copies in the US alone and 21 million copies worldwide. Follow-ups Stripped and Back to Basics were also huge successes, both topping the charts and adding to her net worth.

2. Aguilera’s Salary from The Voice

According to The Wrap, the songstress earned $17 million for Season 3 alone, which was slightly reduced to $12.5 million in Season 5. Aguilera appeared in the show’s first three seasons before taking a break from her rotating red seat. She returned to judge on Seasons 5, 8, and 10, though it’s unlikely the singer will appear in future seasons. In an interview with Billboard, Aguilera said, “I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules]…Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet.”

3. Aguilera’s Marriage to Music Executive Jordan Bratman

In 2005, Aguilera married music marketing executive Jordan Bratman. Bratman was a former head of A&R for DARP Music, in addition to being a consultant for Universal Pictures. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bratman became the highest paid producer in the world in 2014 with his own net worth totaling $15 million. Xtina’s ex also owns the Fat Bratman Burger chain and a brand of vodka called Pure Wonderbratman. The couple gave birth to a son in 2008 and divorced in 2011.

4. The Singer’s Liberation Tour Raked in Serious Cash

Aguilera hit the road on her first tour in 10 years in support of her 2018 album Liberation. The tour banked a respectable $8.4 million, selling out 12 of its 21 dates. With her New Year’s Eve 2019 headline gig rapidly approaching, rumors have already begun swirling about a possible worldwide Liberation tour in the new year.

5. Aguilera Sold Photos of Her Baby for a Shocking Price Tag

Following the birth of her son, Max, Forbes reported that Aguilera was paid $1.5 million by People magazine for her baby photos. The price tag was so high that the pictures became the ninth most expensive set of celebrity baby photographs ever taken. “He’s completely changed my life,” the singer told the magazine for its exclusive cover story.