The World’s Best Championship Round: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight?

The World’s Best, CBS’ new hit talent show, features contestants from all over the world who will get a chance to showcase their talents and battle it out to become “the world’s best” and take home one million dollars. The CBS competition, which is hosted by James Corden, will be judged by Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill.

For those who need a refresher, the contestant on the show aim to impress the judges and break through the “wall of the world,” which is made up of over 50 entertainment experts from around the world. The experts offer feedback to the contestants and help decide who will move forward in the competition. The American judges score each act from 1 to 50, and their scores are averaged. Each approving expert gets one point, and the combined scores are added up, with 75 needed to advance.

Tonight’s two-hour special episode will consist of the final Battle Round (Round 3), with the remaining acts going head-to-head for a chance to advance to the next stage of the competition. Then the Championship Round will begin, and the winners of the Solo Variety and Group Music categories will be revealed.

So who is eliminated on the tonight’s episode of The World’s Best? Who made it through to the next round? In case you missed the episode tonight, and don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk. Otherwise, continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode, including the winners, losers, and reactions of the fans and judges, with LIVE UPDATES throughout the episode.

Duo Nigretai vs. Shaolin Yanze Kung Fu

#TWBShaolin and #TWBDuoNigretai battle it out tonight. Who do you think will move on for a chance to win $1 million? #WorldsBest pic.twitter.com/4jeY9n4V23 — The World's Best (@WorldsBestCBS) March 6, 2019

Shaolin Yanze Kung Fu kicked off the competition with an aggressive and Matrix-style performance, which had the crowd pumped up and interacting with their act, especially when they held a member of their group up on the tips of four spears. Despite the disgusted and concerned looks on the judges faces, the act got a standing ovation. The American judges were impressed with their outfits, the performance, and the art behind the act, and showered the Kung Fu act in compliments.

Duo Nigretai had the crowd on their feet with their incredible (and somewhat disturbing) act. Their act was beautiful and unique and had the two suspended by various parts of their body, but with an act of fluidity and poetry that kept the audience enamored. The judges were very impressed and told the duo that they absolutely had the potential to win the competition.

At the end of the night, despite the very close score, the Kung Fu group killed it with a score of 71 to 65, and will go on to the Championship round.

Vonnie Lopez & The High Praise Choir vs. Liliac Band

The final night of Battles will have #TWBLiliac duking it out against #TWBVonnie. Which act will make it through to The Championships Round! Tune in this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/KwjF5R7aEX — The World's Best (@WorldsBestCBS) March 5, 2019

Liliac Band kicked their performance off with a heavy rock coverage of Dio’s “Rainbow in the Dark,” and the band tore the stage up. With the main singer’s hair-band rocker voice, the band had the audience and judges on their feet. “Well a family that rocks together, stays together,” and “never let your showmanship get in the way of your performance,” were some of the compliments the band received from the American judges.

Vonnie Lopez & The High Praise Choir performed a beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace” and her incredible vocals had everybody on their feet, including the judges and the Liliac Band members. Some of the Wall of the World judges were in tears, and Faith Hill was on her feet through the entire performance. Vonnie knows how to move an audience, and is absolutely one of the most incredible gospel singers of all time, according to the judges.

READ NEXT: Netflix New Releases: What’s New in March, 2019

