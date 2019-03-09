Chokoleit Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chokoleit, the Philippine comedian, has died at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack in his homeland. ABS-CBN reports that Chokoleit’s passing has been confirmed by his talent agency. Chokoleit, whose real name was Jonathan Aguilar Garcia, died on March 9. Chokoleit was a native of Davao City and will be forever remembered for his role as Pearly Shell in the TV series, “Marina.” He as a graduate of Ateneo de Davao University, where he studied mass communications.

A statement attributed to the Star Magic talent agency read, “Details are still being gathered. Chokoleit was performing in an out of town show in Abra, and experienced difficulty in breathing after his performance.” The ABS-CBN report says that Chokoleit was having trouble breathing prior to his death. He had been rushed to a local hospital in Vigan where he passed away.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Chokleit’s Last Performance Was Recorded & Is Publicly Available

The comedian’s final performance was recorded and posted on the Facebook page of the local government. Chokoleit sings a song, “Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko,” according to ABS-CBN. That was followed with his usual stand-up comedy routine.

Carl Guervarra, of The Juans, a band that performed at the same event as Chokoleit wrote on Facebook, “Unbelievable. Chokoleit performed right after our set and we witnessed how he struggled through the entire performance. The ambulance rushed him to the hospital in Vigan but now we were informed he didn’t make it and passed away. We are all in shock. Prayers to all his loved ones. ‬RIP.”

2. Chokoleit Last Appeared in the Movie ‘Fantastico’ in 2018

https://www.youtube.com/user/ABSCBNOnline

According to his IMDb page, Chokoleit last performed in the comedy fantasy movie, “Fantastica” in 2018.

During the year, he also appeared in an episode of the TV series, “Wansapanataym.” His IMDb profile mentions that Chokoleit idolized fellow Filipino actor Roderick Paulate.

3. Chokoleit Called Himself a ‘Beautiful Disaster’

On both Twitter and Instagram, Chokoleit wrote in his bio, “Authentic. An Absolute Chaos. A Beautiful Disaster.” Chokoleit’s final tweet was a meme that read, “A bad attitude is like a flat tire. You can’t go anywhere until you change it.” He added, “Preach,” when posting the meme. In May 2014, Chokoleit tweeted, “Life is short… Death is sure… Why waste it…Live well. Breathe better. Party on!🎈😘🎈.”

4. In 2017, a Video of Chokoleit ‘Torridly’ Kissing a Man Went Viral

In 2017, Chokoleit was recorded kissing a man. The Inquirer referred to the kissing as “torrid.” On the video, the person recording it makes fun of Chokoleit for kissing a man.

Chokoleit’s immediate response to the video was to post a line from a Filipino movie, “No Other Women,” on Facebook. The quote read, “Kiss me and don’t you dare fall in love with me.” The comedian also posted the above photo on Twitter, which was thought to be a reference to the kissing scandal.

5.Chokoleit Is Being Celebrated as a Genius & Hero on Social Media

As news of Chokoleit’s death spread across the internet, colleagues and fans have taken to Twitter en masse to celebrate his life. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

Another sad news.

Rest in Peace Chokoleit. My heart goes out to your family and friends during this difficult time. — Amy Perez-Castillo (@amypcastillo) March 9, 2019

So sad to hear about chokoleit. Prayers of grace for his loved ones. RIP dear friend. — ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) March 9, 2019

RIP @chokoleitWiTS. The laughter and happiness you brought to everyone will surely be missed. Such a sad day — Paulo Avelino (@mepauloavelino) March 9, 2019

Thank you Lord for giving me a chance to meet Chokoleit and become his friend. Im sad that we lost him. But happy that he’ll be in a much peaceful and happier place now with you. Thanks for everything Chokie. I love you!!! Rest well my friend. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) March 9, 2019

oh my Lord this is really sad. Pls give us strength. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) March 9, 2019

RIP, Chokoleit! :’( So sad to hear the news. You will truly be missed. You were always so kind, and full of life. — 𝐓𝐈𝐌 𝐏𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐎 (@TimPavino) March 9, 2019

RIP Chokoleit. Thanks for the laughter. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) March 9, 2019

Another sad news.

Rest in Peace Chokoleit. My heart goes out to your family and friends during this difficult time. — Amy Perez-Castillo (@amypcastillo) March 9, 2019

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side