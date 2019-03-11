‘The Bachelor’ Finale Time 2019 & ATFR Schedule

It’s Bachelor finale week. What will happen to Colton Underwood? Who will be the winner? Will there even be a winner at all? You can find all the spoilers on what to expect on the season 23 finale of The Bachelor here. Now let’s get the rundown on the remaining show schedule for the finale and After the Final Rose special, also known as ATFR.

“THE BACHELOR” FINALE 2019 TIME & DATE: Part 1 of the finale airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, tonight on March 11, 2019. The second part of the finale includes the After the Final Rose special and it will air on March 12, 2019, from 7:59 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 6:59 – 9:01 p.m. CT.

“THE BACHELOR” FINALE 2019 CHANNEL: The final two episodes of the show airs, as always, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

“THE BACHELOR” 2019 FINALE PART 1 SYNOPSIS: In an interview with Glamour, the Bachelor show host, Chris Harrison, talked about what to expect on the finale. Harrison stated, “Overall, there’s a lot to still unpack. Once we find Colton [after he jumped over the fence jump], we had to figure out as a team, with him included, where do we go from here? You’ll see that conversation, and you’ll see all of that unfold. There are still other women involved. Hannah G. and Tayshia are still here … It was a lot, it was very interesting, and we were dealing with what happened the best we could on the fly.”

Ahead of the finale, ABC released the following description of episode 11, which is part 1 of the finale. “After the most shocking meltdown in Bachelor history, Colton needs to discuss his options with Chris. Will he be the first Bachelor ever to be alone at the end of his journey? Colton appears live on night one, explaining how he was handling this heartbreaking challenge. Past Bachelor favorites Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins and Garrett Yrigoyen, all good friends of Colton, will appear live to discuss the situation and how they think it will end for him.”

“THE BACHELOR” 2019 FINALE PART 2 & ATFR SYNOPSIS: The ABC synopsis of what to expect on night 2 of the big event reads, “Colton will take the hot seat live in studio with Chris Harrison to explain what was going through his mind and heart those final days of his journey to find love. Demi, Onyeka, Sydney, Jason Tartick and Chris Randone take the stage with Chris Harrison to speculate on the extraordinary conclusion. And in one last surprise, the identity of the new Bachelorette will be revealed!”

The Bachelorette is supposed to start filming just a couple days after the After the Final Rose special airs, on March 14, 2019, according to Reality Steve.

“THE BACHELOR” 2019 CONTESTANTS REMAINING: Cassie Randolph left the show on the episode prior to the finale, but you may not have seen the last of her. The other two women are Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. Adams had already received her overnight date, while Godwin had not yet.