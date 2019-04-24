Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery is All Grown Up: What’s She Doing Now?

When viewer’s first met Ramona’s Singer‘s daughter on The Real Housewives of New York City, Avery was an adorable 12-year-old girl. Flash forward 11 seasons of the Bravo reality series, and Avery has not just grown up into a beautiful young woman and became a college graduate, she’s moved out of her parents’ homes and into her own place as she pursues a career in finance.

Avery, who will turn 24 in May, was always a breath of fresh air while appearing on RHONY because while she looks exactly like her mother, her personality is the polar opposite. While Ramona can’t keep her mouth shut, has no filter, and reacts to situations in a way that makes cast mates and viewers sometimes question her sanity — Avery is calm, thinks before speaking, and is the only person in the world to be able to get her mother to stop, listen and chill out.

Regardless of Ramona’s many, many personality flaws, she was always a devoted and incredibly loving mother to Avery. Amidst her very public divorce with Avery’s father, Mario Singer, whom after 20 years of marriage was caught having an affair, her focus always remained on her daughter’s well-being. And Avery continues to have a close relationship with her Dad post-divorce.

After graduating high school, Avery started off attending college at Emory, but later transferred to University of Virginia, where she graduated in 2017 with a degree in Economics and a minor in Sociology. While she’s since moved out of her mother’s place, Avery didn’t go too far away. She remains living in New York City as she pursues a career in finance, and Ramona could not be more proud.

“She just passed her Series 7. She’s about to take her Series 6,” Ramona told the Daily Dish. “She chose finance ’cause she’s really good with numbers. She’s like me, she likes numbers,” Ramona said. “But, we’ll see. A lot of people switch — you start one career and you switch to another. But as long as she’s happy and as long as she’s passionate, I always say you have to love what you do to be successful at it. That’s all that counts.”

According to Avery’s Linkedin account, she started a job in March 2019 as an analyst at Neuberger Berman. Before that, Avery spent nearly two years working as a registered associate at Morgan Stanley.

