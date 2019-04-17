Are Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth Still Together?

Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer was first introduced to Scott Kluth through former cast member Carole Radziwill, and the two have been on and off for nearly two years. In the Season 11 premiere of the Bravo reality series, Tinsley and Scott couple appeared to be going strong and giving it another shot, but what’s their current status?

While Tinsley was happily driving around Scott’s fancy car to the Berskshires in Fall 2018, as the seasons turned, so did their relationship. “Until I have a ring on my finger, I’m not going to leave New York,” Tinsley said, when her fellow cast members inquired about whether or not she would possibly relocate to Chicago to be closer to Scott, who’s the co-founder and CEO of CouponCabin.

Tinsley was absolutely open to moving to the Windy City, but not until her beau got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

Unfortunately or fortunately, Tinsley remains living in New York City, and the 43-year-old socialite looks to be single. The reality star was always extremely vocal about her dream to marry Scott and to start having children as soon as possible – this is the woman who cried after merely seeing a photo of her frozen eggs -so, it’s sad to learn Tinsley and Scott didn’t work out.

When cast mate Bethenny Frankel asked if Tinsley was 100% sure if he would be proposing, she said “How can anyone know?” – but that he’s showed her pictures of rings and they’ve discussed her moving to Chicago. Tinsley said that she didn’t want to give him an ultimatum, but the waiting game — it was turning her into a giant stress ball, and her friends grew worried for her well-being.

“The breakup with Scott was heartbreaking for her,” a source told US Weekly. “All of Tinsley’s friends are trying to set her up with guys, but no one serious yet.”

Tinsley was previously married to Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer. The couple eloped when they were just 18, but the union was soon annulled. They were officially married again when they were both 26-years-old, but then divorced in 2009.

