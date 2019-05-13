‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5: Did King Robert Baratheon Make a Cameo?

Based on the show’s history, fans knew that the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones would be a bloody one, but no one expected so many people to die the way that they did. Season 8 episode 5 had viewers sorely missing the late King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), as he was the one few people who strongly believed that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clark), a descendent of the Mad King, should’ve been killed years ago.

Making the sentiment all the more pressing, viewers spotted what looks like actor Mark Addy fighting alongside the unsullied at King’s Landing. The large man with a beard in full armor definitely looks a lot like King Robert, but would show creators D.B Weiss and David Benioff really bring back Addy for this cameo?

Is this Robert Baratheon as an extra with the unsullied leading up to the attack on Kings Landing?#GOT #Gameoftrhones pic.twitter.com/K5w0u8guy1 — Seriously (@SeriousUnci) May 13, 2019

Eagle-eyed viewers miss nothing, and the Twitterverse were quick to ask questions and get to the truth. Naturally, King Robert would be rolling in his if he saw what happened in this episode. When he was acting King, Robert didn’t hesitate in calling for the murder Daenerys when she was pregnant with Khal Drago’s baby.



“I warned you this would happen,” King Robert yelled to his hand, Ned Stark. “Here it is now, I want them dead mother and child both and that fool Viserys.”

Robert Baratheon watching episode 5 pic.twitter.com/B5S18cZZEt — Josh Dela Cruz (@JoshDCcomics) May 13, 2019

Robert Baratheon looking at the whole mess in King’s Landing from heaven (or hell): pic.twitter.com/WxXdzGqW1E — Reine. (@stormingborn) May 13, 2019

King Robert was right all the time #GameofThrones — Risko (@ssstrasno) May 13, 2019

King Robert in season one warned Ned to get her out the paint early in the game. #MadQueen — Malcolm R. Banks (@Banksworld2) May 13, 2019

However, was Addy asked to come back for this episode as a wink to his character’s sentiment? They two appears similar from afar, but up close, it’s not so clear. Knowing that Addy is 55-years-old in real life, this unsullied solider appears much younger in age. But with special effects and CGI, anything is possible.

This is Robert Baratheon making a cameo as a Stark grunt right? pic.twitter.com/DGgObUbVeF — Bryn Hughes (@brynmdhughes) May 13, 2019

The ties between this penultimate episode and the late King Robert, aside from the mystery cameo appearance and his foresight to never trust a Targaryen, was that the war between him and the Targaryens all began with unrequited love. As Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) so wisely noted, “Think of the past twenty years… the war, the murder, the misery. All of it because Robert Baratheon loved someone that did not love him back.”

Tyrion pic.twitter.com/etrp1Mpwil — GameofThrones Quotes (@ASOIAFQuotesGOT) May 12, 2019

The final straw before Dany turned officially turned into a Mad Queen was Jon Snow’s (Kit Harrington) refusal of her love. After discovering they were related, she still wanted to rule as Queen with Jon by her side as her lover, and in perhaps the only character arc that continued to make sense in this second to last episode of Thrones, the noble King of the North could not bring himself to live that lie.

