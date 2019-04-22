WATCH: Sophie Turner’s NSFW Response to Arya’s Sex Scene

The real-life friendship between Games of Thrones‘ actresses Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner is well-documented. The two plays sisters Arya and Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series, and off-screen, they have become best friends. Turner and Williams even have matching tattoos.

So after episode 2 of Season 8 aired on Sunday night, in which Arya and Gendry‘s sex scene left viewers gobsmacked, Turner, 23, took to Instagram to playfully respond to her co-star’s debut nude scene, which also happened to air on Easter Sunday.

“In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hoppin’ into that p*ssssayyyyyy.. and that’s the tea,” Turner said, while sipping a glass of red wine ala Cersei Lannister.

why is no one on my tl talking about miss sophie referring to gendry as an easter bunny hop hop hopping into that PUSSAY? pic.twitter.com/aA9budFhwz — maia (@maia419) April 22, 2019

In the video, Turner appears to be living her best life, make-up free, wearing a white robe, sipping her wine alá Cersei Lannister. As Sansa, Turner’s had her fair share of sex scenes on the HBO series, and this was her hilarious way of welcoming Maisie, 22, to the Game of Thrones nude club. She tagged her bestie in the video which only confirms it was all in good fun. Turner is one of Williams’ biggest fans.

While talking with EW, Turner said that the moment she finished reading the script for Sunday’s episode, “I called Maisie and was like: ‘Have you read it yet?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m midway through episode one.’ And I’m like: This scene, this page, read it! This is awesome! She was very happy.”



At first, Maisie thought the sex scene with Gendry was a joke. “I thought it was a prank,” she said. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f—k! I got to the read-through and I’m reading the scene and thought, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to do this. When do I shoot this? I need to go to the gym.’ A whole list of things.”

Maisie also confirmed that her best friend and co-star was the first to come through with support.”Sophie said, ‘Whatever you do, you have to skip to this episode, this scene first.’ So I just read that and it was practically all I knew about the entire season.”

READ NEXT: ‘Game of Thrones’: When Did Theon & Sansa First Fall in Love?