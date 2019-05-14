Isaac Kappy Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Isaac Kappy, the “Thor” actor who choked Paris Jackson and accused Steven Spielberg of abuse, has died after jumping off of a bridge in Arizona. Kappy’s death was confirmed in a statement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety on May 14. Kappy killed himself on May 13.

The ADPS said that troopers were called to milepost 185 at Transwestern Road at 7:26 a.m. after hearing reports that a man had jumped from a bridge over the interstate in Bellemont, Arizona, and had been hit by a car. At the time of his death, Kappy was 42 years old. Bellemont is located around 10 miles west of Flagstaff.

In his later years, Kappy appears to have quit acting and had become a prominent alt-right conspiracy theorist. In August 2018, Kappy attracted media attention when he accused actor Seth Green and director Steven Spielberg of sexually abusing him. Kappy was also accused of choking Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson.

1. In His Final Instagram Post, Kappy Paid Tribute to the ‘Q Movement’

The day before his death, Kappy posted a lengthy, rambling statement to his Instagram page. Kappy began by saying that the had come for “some stark revelations” about his character. Kappy said that despite believing himself to be a good person, the truth is that he had “not been a good guy.” Kappy said that he has used people, owed money, dealt drugs and “abused” his body with narcotics, cigarettes and alcohol.

Kappy said that he “supposedly” wanted to make America great, but neglected to make himself great. He remarks about one specific recent incident that caused him trauma but does not elaborate on what happened. Kappy said that the act “cost him everything.” He goes on to say that he had “gambled away” his future.

In another section, Kappy makes reference to the “Q movement.” Kappy says he is “so sorry” for having “brought shame upon the greatest military operation of all time.” Kappy says that he outed pedophiles who were former friends but that he “remained in their sphere for much longer” than he should have.

Kappy makes a direct reference to President Donald Trump saying, “I have told people in the Trump administration that I am willing to admit to my many crimes in a public setting, and committed to execution, in a public setting. A nation cannot suffer its traitors, and I am no exception.” Kappy concludes by saying that he squandered his talents and that he has “betrayed” Jesus.

2. 2 Teenagers Tried to Stop Kappy From Jumping

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that two teenagers who were driving close to where Kappy took his own life, attempted to physically restrain him. Arizona Department of Public Safety told the Daily Sun, “We don’t know why Mr. Kappy took his own life.” Local authorities have described Kappy’s case as closed. There were no other injuries as a result of Kappy’s actions.

3. Kappy Has Acted in Movies Such as ‘Thor’ & ‘Terminator Salvation’

According to Kappy’s IMDb page, he had appeared in small roles in movies such as “Thor” and “Terminator Salvation” as well as having a role in an episode of “Breaking Bad.” Kappy’s last role was in a 2016 episode of “Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack.” In his acting career, Kappy was represented by Mitchell & Associates Talent.

In addition to his acting, Kappy appeared in a few episodes of the reality TV show “Vanderpump Rules.” During his appearances on that show, Kappy was in a band with Tom Sandoval.

4. Kappy Was the Lead Singer of the Band Monster Paws

Kappy was also formerly the lead singer of the band Monster Paws. The band paid tribute to Kappy with a brief post on their Facebook page that read, “MP forever Issac. I’ll miss you homie.” The last post on the page advertised a gig for the band in December 2013. In the about section, the band described themselves as sounding “like yet winning something.”

The band was formed in 2009 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after Kappy met guitarist Nate Santa Maria when the latter was organizing a karaoke night in a bar, according to a feature in Local Flavor Magazine. In that feature, Kappy said that he had been a viola prodigy and had received a scholarship to the University of Arizona but dropped out at 19 to attend the University of New Mexico.

5. In 2018, it Was Reported that Paris Jackson Beefed Up Her Security Out of Fear Over Kappy

TMZ reported in August 2018 that Paris Jackson had moved home and increased her security due to her fears surrounding Kappy. TMZ had earlier said that Kappy had choked Jackson during a game night party. The reports said that Kappy had been constantly texting Jackson and that she was responding because she was worried that he was suicidal. Eventually, Jackson stopped responding as the messages continued. TMZ says that Jackson eventually blocked Kappy’s number and opted to have armed security with her at all times.

Kappy said in a 2011 interview that “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson was among his favorite songs.

