Laine Hardy Net Worth & Salary: How Much Money Does He Make?

Stealing the hearts of viewers all across the country, singer Laine Hardy is the favorite to win Season 17 of American Idol on Sunday night. Born and raised in Louisiana, the 18-year-old has been performing more than half of his life, and according to CelebsTrendsNow, the Elvis inspired artist currently has a net worth estimated of $100,000.

Before his mother Cindy Lou encouraged him to audition for Idol in Season 16, in which he failed to make it past the Top 50, Laine founded and performed with fellow Louisiana musicians in The Band Hardy.



In 2018, Laine released an EP entitled In The Bayou that consisted of three tracks “Hurricane,” “Louisiana Lady” and “In The Bayou.” He also dropped a Christmas song that year, “Blue Christmas,” which is available on iTunes.

A reluctant addition to competing on this current season of Idol, Laine is now experiencing a huge surge of success as a Top 3 finalist, but he hasn’t let the fame go to his head with any major vanity purchases. The singer still talks about taking off from his performance schedule for hunting and fishing season, and he’s known for wearing the same Lacrosse boots he’s had since he was a kid, or merely walking around barefoot.

With this burst of attention, Laine is smartly banking on a new line of “Party with Hardy” merchandise. The musician has his name emblazoned on t-shirts, hats, wristbands, and several other products for his growing fan base. Laine’s merchandise is currently sold on his website here.

Since appearing on the ABC’s reboot of the singing competition, Laine has amassed nearly a half-million followers, which means lucrative brand deals are in his near future. He already has his personally branded trucker hates and guitar picks.

And if Laine is named champion of American Idol, a big paycheck and record deal will exponentially increase his net worth. Last year, winner Maddie Poppe received a $250,000 cash prize and a contract with Hollywood Records, and while exact details for the Season 17 winner have yet to be revealed, it’s likely to be in the same ball park.

While this grand prize is nowhere near what Idol winners received in the show’s hey day when it was airing on FOX, which according to The New York Times in 2010, was a minimum of a $650,000 record contract, however, it’s hard for contestants competing on ABC’s reboot to complain. With the amount of exposure received merely making it as a Top 3 finalist, the doors are open for Laine to make a hefty salary by going on tour, booking paid personal appearances, and doubling down on his merchandise line.

READ NEXT: Ryan Seacrest Will Return to Host American Idol Reboot Season 3