Ryan Seacrest Will Return to Host American Idol Reboot Season 3

It’s hard to imagine watching American Idol without its perennial host Ryan Seacrest emceeing the show, mostly because audiences have never had to do so. It’s pretty much assured that Seacrest, who’s been hosting the long running competition series since it first premiered on Fox back in 2002, will return to host ABC’s reboot of the show come Season 3, shutting down the rumors that the 44-year-old will ditch Idol because he’s too busy attending to his numerous other projects.

There’s no arguing that Seacrest’s work schedule is insane. As the daily host of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” iHeartMedia’s KIIS FM radio show, it’s truly wondrous how he manages such a stacked itinerary while continuing his duties as the lead face of Idol.

Seacrest continuously flies back and forth on his private plane from Los Angeles, California, where Idol films, cross country to New York City, where he co-hosts ABC’s morning TV show, Live With Kelly & Ryan, which natch, films live from Manhattan every day. What’s even more impressive, the aforementioned gigs are just a few of Seacrest’s main jobs.

In addition to all of his on-screen responsibilities, including hosting E! Live from the Red Carpet for major events such as the Grammys and the Academy Awards, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, a job he inherited back in 2005, Seacrest also has entire career behind the camera, as well. With his production company, Ryan Seacrest Productions, he currently serves as executive producer on a number of TV series, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Shahs of Sunset, and the YouTube competition series, Best.Cover.Ever.

Seacrest also works in the fashion and beauty industry. Created in 2014, his clothing line Ryan Seacrest Distinction is sold at Macy’s, and after partnering up with dermatologist Dr. Lancer, he released a men’s skin care line, Polished.

If one day The Busiest Man in Hollywood does decides to stop hosting Idol, it will be a decision made on his accord. And if he’s looking to settle down and start a family with his off-again, now on-again girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, perhaps the door will finally open for a new face to take over Idol.

