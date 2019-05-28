Is Luke Parker the Villain on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2019?

When it comes to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, there is always at least one villain out of the contestants each season. For The Bachelorette 2019, contestant Luke Parker has come out the gate strong and isn’t letting anyone get in his way. This makes one wonder if he is the designated villain this season. Then again, there are some other contenders for that title as well.

Before we get into all the spoilers on Luke Parker, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know what happens to Parker this season, how far he makes it on the show, and star Hannah Brown’s thoughts on him, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get into Brown’s first confrontation with Parker. On episode 3 of season 15, Parker “steals the show” once again and Brown is starting to feel that he needs to be more respectful of the other guys on the show. Though Brown is very attracted to him and even gave him the first impression rose this season, she lets him know that his confidence and approach are starting to upset her. For a peek at their conversation, have a look at the video clip below.

Luke Parker is definitely one of the front-runners this season but he is not the winner. Find the winner spoilers here.

Parker makes it to the hometown dates and even the fantasy suite dates but it’s during his overnight where it all goes awry, according to Reality Steve. Blogger Reality Steve revealed, “We know the topic of sex is brought up. We know Hannah is not happy with Luke at this point. We hear her say lines of “I don’t owe you anything” (seen), “I’m having physical relationships” (voiceover), and “I have had sex…and Jesus still loves me” (seen) … Luke’s already been made out to be the villain in the previews this season, the audience has it in their head that the guys don’t like him, then this clip is shown, and judging from social media response, it’s already been made out to be a black and white issue … Immediate reaction is Luke slut-shamed her for sleeping with someone on the overnights. I’m not willing to jump there just yet.”

Whatever the reason is for Brown to call it quits from Parker, she moves on from him and it doesn’t sound like he comes off well.

Several famous fans have spoken out against Parker as early as episode 2 this season. Former Bachelor star Nick Viall reportedly tweeted, “Luke P seems like the type of guy who is capable of being really shitty and then defends his action by saying ‘Only God can judge me.’ Not true Luke, I’m judging you right now. Also, I hate your tie. #theBachelorette.”