Sophie Lea, Freddie Starr’s Last Wife, Left Him in 2015

Sophie Lea was Freddie Starr’s fourth and final wife. The couple married in a quiet ceremony in January 2013 having dated since 2010. There is a 39-year age gap between the couple. They met while Lea was a backup singer on his standup show. At the time, Lea was married with a son named Elliot. During their marriage, Starr was accused of physically attacking Lea and her son.

During his lifetime, Starr was married four times. His first wife, Betty, stayed married to the comedian from 1960 until 1972. The couple had one child together. In 1980, Starr married Sandy with whom he had three children. Starr then married Donna in 1998, who was 27 years his junior. The couple had a daughter named Ebony before divorcing in 2003 and then reconciling in 2006 before a final divorce in 2010.

On May 9, Freddie Starr died at the age of 76. The English comedian’s cause of death has been given as a heart attack, according to various reports from the United Kingdom. The Daily Mirror in the UK was the first to report on Starr’s death on May 9. The Sun reports that Starr was found dead on the floor of his small one-bedroom apartment in the Costa Del Sol.

In May 2016, Lea came forward to accuse Starr of kicking and headbutting her in an interview with the Daily Star. Lea said that Starr had become angry with her over his arrest in regard to an historical sexual abuse accusation. Starr was alleged to have put his hand in a teenager’s skirt in 1974, Starr denied the allegation and was later cleared of any wrongdoing due to a lack of evidence. Starr’s attempts to sue his accuser saw a charge order him to pay more than $1 million to the woman.

Lea told the Star in 2016, “I am still in the recovery process and the abuse still haunts me every single day. As soon as I am strong enough I will start doing some volunteering to help others who have been through the same thing. There were a few domestic abuse charities which, effectively, saved my life… Freddie used to destroy my clothes, throw water in my face to wake me up in the morning, headbutt and punch me. Getting slapped across the face every day or kicked was nothing.” The Daily Star article mentioned that Freddie Starr had told the newspaper that he would remain in the Costa del Sol in Spain until his death. The comedian denied Lea’s allegations. During their marriage, the couple lived in Studley, Warwickshire, 100 miles north west of London.

In a separate interview with the Sun, Lea said of the abuse she suffered, “If I asked him if he wanted a cup of tea and a scone and I forgot the scone, he would fly off the handle and accuse me of disrespecting and neglecting him. On one occasion I was left with a black eye.”

In June 2016, the Daily Mail reported that Lea was dating a man in his 40s named Andrew. The tabloid said that the couple had been together since early 2016. A friend told the Daily Mirror at the time that Lea had “fallen for Andrew.” That friend added, “She initially found it hard to let someone into her life again after Freddie but this time things finally seem right. She feels so lucky to have found love again. Andrew is much ­younger than Freddie. He treats her like a princess. They are very much in love.”

The Daily Mirror reported in 2016 that Lea had made numerous attempts to get Starr to sign divorce papers to no avail.

READ NEXT: Teenage Adult Movie Star Doesn’t Get Why ‘Everyone Is Making Such a Big Deal About it’