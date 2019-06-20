‘Enchanté!’ Britney Spears Gets Leggy in Low-Cut Mini Dress

Britney Spears posted a video of herself wearing a low-cut mini-dress on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The pop star appeared on a balcony, likely inside her home. She channeled her inner vixen in a tiny red dress and did a little spin, showing off her body.

The video then quickly cuts to a second segment in which Spears adds a top hat to the mix, perhaps an unintentional throwback to Circus from 2008.

Spears captioned the post with one word, Enchanté, which is how the French say “pleased to meet you.”

You can see the video below.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Has Received Positive & Negative Feedback & Spears’ Boyfriend Commented on it

The video has been viewed more than 425,000 times since Spears posted it around 2 p.m. Pacific time. Hundreds of fans of commented on the post, many really enjoying the post and letting Spears know how great she looks.

“She’s so cute,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Looking great, without a doubt,” added another.

Other Instagram users seemed concerned about the video and slammed Spears’ look.

“I am done with her. She looks like me after I got home from a hard night of drinking,” reads one comment.

“LMAO, I’m so confused,” read another.

Spears’ longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari seemed to approve of the video. He commented with one simple emoji; a red heart.

The Video Caused More Concerns From the #FreeBritney Conspiracy Theorists

Spears has been very active on social media lately and often posts photos or videos of herself dancing, working out, or just being silly. Some fans absolutely love seeing her in a candid, non-commercial light, while others are wondering if her behavior is normal. Those fans feel as though Spears, who isn’t necessarily someone who is always “polished,” is acting peculiar.

This has caused many people to wonder about Spears’ mental wellbeing and question whether or not she’s being kept from enjoying her life — in fact, there’s a whole #FreeBritney movement surrounding this theory.

Interestingly, Spears posted the video after serious claims were made that supported the #FreeBritney movement. The claims were made by an Instagram fan page and the post actually got the attention of Spears’ mom, Lynne.

“So Britney’s team is deleting positive comments on her Instagram post and leaving negative ones to keep up the illusion that she needs help! They were all so quick to remove all comments before but now all the sudden they are leaving all negative ones but removing positive ones! How much longer is this going to be?!? This has to be [a] human rights violation!!!! #FreeBritney #britneyspears,” the post read.

Page Six claims that Lynne Spears commented on the post.

“I posted something and tried to go back and find it and none of it is in order and I couldn’t find mine, which I JUST POSTED??? I know you are a true fan and love her so thank you for pointing this out because I have had others say the same,” the comment read, according to Page Six.

A rep for Spears told Entertainment Tonight that the Instagram controversy was simply “absurd.”

“We unequivocally deny the absurd allegations that we have promoted negative statements or deleted positive posts from Instagram and are considering appropriate action,” the unnamed rep told the outlet.

READ NEXT: Everything You Need to Know About Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Relationship