CMT Music Awards Host 2019: Who Is Hosting Tonight?

The CMT Music Awards, the annual ceremony that celebrates the biggest names in country music today, is airing tonight at 8/7c on the CMT Network, and will run for about two hours and forty minutes before wrapping up. Little Big Town members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweetand and Jimi Westbrook are hosting the show for the second year in a row; they are also set to perform this evening.

This year’s CMT Awards are on par to making history, as the ceremony will honor several crossover artists, including Shawn Mendes, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men and Meghan Trainor, in addition to usual nominees like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and the Zac Brown Band.

The show began as the Music City News Awards in 1967, and partnered with the Nashville Network to become the TNN Music City News Country Awards in 1990. The show eventually moved to the CMT network, and changed its name to the CMT Music Awards in 2005.

For 18 years, the CMT Music Awards were held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The show moved to the Gaylord Entertainment Center in 2000, where it remained for the next five years. Since then, the CMT Awards have bounced around various locations in Tennessee, with this year landing at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

There will be musical performances throughout the night to celebrate the event, with Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Trombone Shorty, Zac Brown Band, Brett Young and Boyz II Men, who are all scheduled to sing, according to CBS News.

Award nominees include Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Zac Brown Band, who all lead this year’s list of nominees with three each. Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, Eric Church, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line follow close behind with two nods each.

Read on for details on the categories and nominees for this year’s CMT awards:

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty”

Chris Janson – “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs – “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Zac Brown Band –”Someone I Used To Know”

Male Video of the Year

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert –”Drowns the Whiskey”

Kane Brown – “Lose It”

Kenny Chesney – “Get Along”

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett – “Life Changes”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer to You”

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins”

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

LOCASH – “Feels Like a Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

Group Video of the Year

Eli Young Band – “Love Ain’t”

LANCO – “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town – “Summer Fever”

Midland – “Burn Out”

Old Dominion – “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (at Marathon Music Works)”

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It from Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In a Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight To Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

CMT Performance of the Year

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – “Motownphilly (from CMT Crossroads)”

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – “Beautiful Crazy (from CMT Crossroads)”

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right (from CMT Crossroads)”

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Gladys Knight – “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – “Keep Me In Mind (from CMT Crossroads)”

