What Time Is Drake Releasing His 2 New Songs?

Drake season is heating up. Fresh off celebrating the Toronto Raptors’ first ever title, the rapper has announced that he will be releasing two new tracks, “Omerta” and “Money In the Grave” featuring Rick Ross. But what time will the tracks be released?

Both tracks, billed as Chip to the 6ix, will be come out at midnight ET or 9 p.m. PT depending on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience. Generally, albums and maxi-singles become available around midnight EST on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

Drake’s 2 New Songs Are Set to Drop at Midnight ET on Friday

This has been the case for Drake’s previous releases, Scorpion and Scary Hours, both of which were put out in 2018. The latter was similar to Chip to the 6ix in that it consisted of only two tracks. On occasion, however, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

Take Kanye West’s last album Ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with Drake’s own Scorpion. While it was released at the correct time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

He Announced Them Shortly After the Raptors Clinched the NBA Title

Drake announced the two-track release on his Instagram. He posted the artwork shortly after the Toronto Raptors clinched the NBA title, and he wrote, “THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO” in the caption. The rapper was ecstatic following the Raptors’ win, and he even gave a post-game interview.

“We did this off of heart. We did this off of love,” he explained. “We willed this into existence. We manifested this. I told you the first time. People like to make memes—make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful.” Drake has been a lightning rod for controversy during the postseason, as he taunted Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo after he missed his free throws last month, and changed his Instagram avatar to an image of Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Dan Edens.

‘Money In the Grave’ Will Be His 9th Collaboration with Rick Ross

In terms of music, Drake has been unusually quiet. He recently appeared on Chris Brown’s “No Guidance”, but before that, he had been content to sit back and enjoy the spoils of his record-setting 2018. Last year, the rapper broke the Beatles’ record for most top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with 12 charting singles. Drake hasn’t said much about the new direction of his music, but he did recently speak on the accusations that he is a “culture vulture” and that he takes on other artists’ style as his own.

“I hate that people think that, like, me being into music from these kids who are trying to make it and trying to build a name for themselves,” he told BBC. “It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s some culture vulture.’ What does that even mean? I don’t understand what that means. Would you rather me not acknowledge anything or support? That’s some real confused hater sh*t. It is what it is. I see it a lot.”