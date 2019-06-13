Edith Gonzalez Dead: Mexican Star Dies at 54

Edith Gonzalez is the Mexican telenovela star who died on June 13 at the age of 54, three years after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband, Lorenzo Margain, and daughter Constance, 15. Actress Leticia Calderon confirmed Gonzalez’s death in a tweet that read, “Güera (Edith) we will miss you! There is no more pain harder than the one that your mom is feeling, which I embrace with great affection.”

Gonzalez, a native of Monterrey, was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in August 2016.

During her storied career, Gonzalez was seen on the Televisa, Telemundo and TV Azteca networks. During her time with Azteca, which began in 2010, Gonzalez was seen in the telenovela, “Cielo Rojo,” and the reality show, “The Academy.” Gonzalez first got the acting bug in childhood when she was cast in “El Rey los Gorilas” in 1976 at the age of 10, according to an online bio. Among the soap operas Gonzalez appeared in include, “The Rich Also Cry,” “Flor y Canela” and “I’ll Never Forget You.”

Gonzalez’s daughter’s father is Mexican politician Santiago Creel. Creel did not acknowledge is parentage of the child until 2008. The couple’s child was born in August 2004. A 2006 article on Gonzalez said that she was refusing to reveal the identity of Constance’s father.

In 2010, Gonzalez married Lorenzo Lazo Margain.

Following her cancer diagnosis, Gonzalez confirmed that she underwent various surgeries to have her lymph nodes, ovaries and uterus removed.

