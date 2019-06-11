Luke Parker & Mike Johnson Get Bachelorette Solo Dates Tonight

Luke Parker and Mike Johnson both get solo dates with Hannah Brown on tonight’s season 15 episode of The Bachelorette. The episode was moved from Monday night to Tuesday because of the NBA Finals, and tonight’s episode synopsis promises plenty of drama.
The official ABC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “The amped-up emotions of last week continue as Hannah pulls two bitter rivals aside to try to get to the real truth behind the bad blood between them. Her efforts to mediate backfire with the rose ceremony looming. But before the first rose is even handed out, a shocking disappointment leaves Hannah questioning herself and the remaining men.”