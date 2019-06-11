Luke Parker & Mike Johnson Get Bachelorette Solo Dates Tonight

The description continues: “Trying to leave the drama stateside, she embarks on an overseas adventure, greeting her suitors in Inverness, Scotland. Hannah and her first one-on-one date explore the local culture, and the man decides to take a risk and share his deep feelings for her with a look to the future. Will it be too much too soon? A group of 10 suitors go native – wearing Scottish kilts – to compete in the first-ever ‘Bachelorette Highland Games.’ The after-party that night turns into a mix of sexy make-out sessions and serious conversations. Hannah’s last one-on-one date of the week is filled with crazy drama and she faces an agonizing decision that could cost her a happy ending.”

So what happens on tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette? How do the solo dates with Parker and Johnson go? Reality Steve has all the details. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! This is your official spoiler warning, so if you don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now, or proceed at your own risk!

According to Reality Steve, for Parker’s date, he and Hannah Brown go to the Hootananny, a live music bar in Inverness, U.K. ABC’s summary teases that one of Brown’s dates will be “filled with crazy drama and she faces an agonizing decision that could cost her a happy ending,” so there should be plenty to look forward to for at least one of the dates.

The other date will involve the two “exploring the local culture,” around Scotland, and it’s not clear if that is the same date as Hootananny or not, but during the outing, one of the men decides to “take a risk and share his deep feelings” for Brown. The synopsis teases that the move of expressing their feelings will be “too much too soon” for the Bachelorette, although both men are given roses at the end of the date, so whatever her feelings about them moving too fast, she doesn’t plan on sending either of them home tonight.

Tonight’s episode will also involve more drama between Parker and Luke Stone, who eventually eliminates himself during the cocktail party after confronting Parker about spreading lies about him. Parker hasn’t made a good impression on either the fans nor the remaining contestants so far this season, but apparently Brown is oblivious to his faults and gives him a rose to see where things lead.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Bachelorette, only on ABC.

