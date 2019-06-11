The Bachelorette Season 15 Episode 5: Who Gets the Roses Tonight

The Bachelorette season 15 episode 5 airs tonight, which was moved from Monday night to Tuesday because of the NBA Finals. The season is heating up, with plenty of drama, feuds and fights between the guys, and tonight’s episode will have all of the above, as well as a few eliminations and three roses.

The official ABC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “The amped-up emotions of last week continue as Hannah pulls two bitter rivals aside to try to get to the real truth behind the bad blood between them. Her efforts to mediate backfire with the rose ceremony looming. But before the first rose is even handed out, a shocking disappointment leaves Hannah questioning herself and the remaining men.”

This 🐍might be sliding in to Hannah's heart. Don't miss #TheBachelorette TOMORROW at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/jJ47W6nIwp — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 10, 2019

The description continues: “Trying to leave the drama stateside, she embarks on an overseas adventure, greeting her suitors in Inverness, Scotland. Hannah and her first one-on-one date explore the local culture, and the man decides to take a risk and share his deep feelings for her with a look to the future. Will it be too much too soon? A group of 10 suitors go native – wearing Scottish kilts – to compete in the first-ever ‘Bachelorette Highland Games.’ The after-party that night turns into a mix of sexy make-out sessions and serious conversations. Hannah’s last one-on-one date of the week is filled with crazy drama and she faces an agonizing decision that could cost her a happy ending.”

So who gets roses on tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette? Reality Steve has all the details. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! This is your official spoiler warning, so if you don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now, or proceed at your own risk!

According to Reality Steve, Luke Parker, Mike Johnson and Jedd Wyatt all get roses tonight. Luke and Mike both get roses after their one-on-one dates with Hannah Brown, and Jedd is given a rose after the ‘Highland Games’ group date, where all the guys get a chance to duke it out on a field while sporting kilts. Steve reports that Kevin, Connor S., Dylan, Garrett, Peter, Grant, Dustin, Devin, Tyler C., and Jed are all involved with the Highland Games, and that Jedd receives the group date rose in the end.

There is definitely some drama on tonight’s episode as well, mainly continuing between Luke Parker and Luke Stone. Parker, who hasn’t made a great impression on viewers so far this season, surprisingly sticks around and gets a rose from Brown, while Stone eliminates himself during the cocktail party. According to Reality Steve, Stone felt like Brown stood up for Parker and sided with him over the rugby fiasco (which you can watch above) and decided to pack up and head home.

Before he leaves, Stone confronts Parker in front of Brown and the other contestants and calls him out for lying about him to Brown. “Luke P. is a lying and manipulative piece of shit and every bone in my body is praying that Hannah sees it,” he tells the cameras.

He then warns the rest of the contestants that Parker is “good” at playing the victims, and will do “just about anything to screw you over.” The guys appear to support Stone as Parker tries to claim that Stone actually asked him to talk to Brown on his behalf, but nobody believes anything he says and calls everything he says “total bullshit.” Check out the clip below.

For those curious about who gets eliminated tonight, Reality Steve reports that Devin Harris, Kevin Fortenberry, and Grant Eckel are all sent home during the rose ceremony, which leaves nine contestants vying for Brown’s heart.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Bachelorette and watch as the drama between the two Luke’s unfolds.

