WATCH: ‘Cats’ First Movie Trailer Is Terrifying Viewers

On Thursday July 18, Universal Pictures released the very first movie trailer for their upcoming live-action musical of Cats, and while it’s set to the show’s iconic song, “Memories,” the film, even in its two-minute preview, drew mixed, most terrified reactions online.

The movie which has a star-studded cast of performers including Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, and introduces newcomer Frencesca Hayward in the key role of Victoria, it’s quite hard to tell if the highly successful Broadway musical will translate on the big screen.

Either way, Cats is slated to premiere worldwide just before Christmas, on December 20. The musical movie will face tough competition at the box office that day. Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker is set to be released during the same prime holiday date.

The Trailer’s Debut Drew Many Laughs and Horrified Reactions

While Andrew Lloyd’s Webber composed some of the most beautiful music for the Broadway show, the musical has never been heralded for its storyline, which is as meandering as a cat, based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. The official premise of the movie reads: “Over the course of a single night, a tribe of cats called the Jellicles make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.”

The film version, directed by Tom Hooper, looks to be beautifully shot, but it’s quite awkward seeing feline bodies given the life-like CGI treatment, mixed in the real-life cats worn by much of the cast.

One Twitter user joked that the film might’ve been secretly directed by Terry Gilliam, writer and director of the infamous Monty Python films, while others took their tweets to firmly plant themselves as permanent dog lovers. Some viewers saw it as the sign of the apocalypse.

"Did I… make this?" – Terry Gilliam watching the CATS trailer — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) July 18, 2019

aaaaahahahahahahahahaah HOLY SHIT ahahahahahahhaha oh my GODhahahahaha https://t.co/TbHEv7COtp — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) July 18, 2019

wow the Cats trailer looks incredible pic.twitter.com/JVd1vwuM7y — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) July 18, 2019

That Cats Movie trailer is pure nightmare feul #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/pNtk2v6iwS — Sal (@Depress3d_Teen) July 18, 2019

Me before today: solidly on the fence on the whole cats v. dogs debate Me after seeing the Cats trailer: pic.twitter.com/EIz7qzWWVv — Bailey (@BaileyBWhite) July 18, 2019

What in all that is holy is this #Cats trailer? I am deeply unsettled by this… Like deeeeeeeeeeeply unsettled. pic.twitter.com/imvszMpGeY — 👑 𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊 👑 (@prince_justin) July 18, 2019

The Cats trailer is definitely one of the signs the apocalypse is nigh, right? pic.twitter.com/YT1sUHd4xL — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) July 18, 2019

Team Swift and Die-Hard ‘Cats’ Fans Love it Regardless

By casting Taylor Swift in the film, producers knew that despite the movie being good or not, theaters will be filled on opening weekend. The same going for fans of the show that saw it twenty times on Broadway. Even for theatre lovers, Cats is a love or hate relationship.

However, the dancing in the film, will be top notch. Featuring performances by classical ballet stars Robert Fairchild, Eric Underwood, and Steven McRae, looks to be fantastic, and Hayward, a principle dancer from the Royal Ballet, looks to have the technical skill to deliver Andy Blackenbuehler’s choreography.

The #Cats trailer is here and I am genuinely SHOCKED! This is not cheesy. Or campy. This looks sophisticated! This looks Oscar worthy!!!! SO DAMN GOOD! Can’t wait to see it now! https://t.co/7GAVWfRu38 pic.twitter.com/QYkWt7rAKx — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 18, 2019

Taylor in the Cats trailer pic.twitter.com/9uoun1A1pZ — stephanie (@taymila) July 18, 2019

I’m just a guy who has seen the CATS trailer, waiting for the rest of the world to see the CATS trailer. Stunning. #CatsMovie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) July 17, 2019

I don't know about you guys. But Taylor Swift as a Cat looks pretty hot in that Cats Movie Trailer. #CatsMovie 😃 pic.twitter.com/6udoCUvnFC — 🎧 TigerClaw 🎮 (@TigerClaw305) July 18, 2019

READ NEXT: Ayesha Curry’s Milly Rock Dance Video Causes Split Reactions on Twitter