Movie Trailers Shown During Super Bowl LIII Commercial Breaks 2019 (Updated Live)

The Super Bowl is known for its commercial breaks, both for their humorous and celebrity-filled advertisements and the new movie trailers shared in advance of the year’s top blockbuster releases. During Super Bowl LIII, a number of new trailers were shared from top studios, teasing 2019’s most anticipated movies.

This post will be updated throughout the Super Bowl, as more new movie trailers are aired.

Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Entertainment aired a 30-second teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame, the final film in their superhero-packed series. The trailer cuts between short moments from the movie, showing surviving characters including Captain America, Rocket, Tony Stark, and Hawkeye.

Captain Marvel

Marvel also shared a 30-second teaser of Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson as the title hero.

Hobbs & Shaw

The latest movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, was actually released two days in advance of the Super Bowl. The movie opens on August 2 of this year.

Toy Story 4

Before the start of the Super Bowl, the first teaser trailer for Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 aired. The teaser shows the main characters holding hands and spinning in a circle with the sky in the background. At the end of the clip are the words “next summer,” indicating the future release date of the anticipated animated movie. The clip also features a new character, a plastic spork with googly eyes and pipe cleaner arms, who panics and breaks the circle, causing chaos for the other characters.