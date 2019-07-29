Are Corey & Evelin Still Together? 7/29/2019 Update

Corey and Evelin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have had a strained relationship over the past few episodes of the show, which has left fans wondering if the couple is still together or if they might have called it quits already.

Not only did Evelin not pick Corey up from the airport after he left his life in Washington behind to be with her, Corey has struggled to adapt to life in the small fishing village of Engabao, Ecuador, where Evelin lives. The couple has had some tumultuous arguments since he arrived in Ecuador, and fans weren’t sure if their relationship was going to survive his move to Engabao.

It remains to be seen if Corey and Evelin are still together at this time. Since Corey hasn’t posted any new pictures of Evelin since December, 2018, and because Evelin’s social media pages are private, it’s unclear if the two are still together. However, that might not mean anything, as it could just be in their contracts with TLC that they can’t post anything until the season wraps up since their relationship has been so rocky on the show.

The two lasted for nearly four years before Corey moved to Ecuador, so they have definitely built a pretty solid relationship leading up to the move, before they started filming the show. However, Corey had been sending money to Evelin for years before he moved to her country, so fans have been wondering if she was using him for his money or if she was really in it for love.

“So far, I’ve given Evelin $30,000 to invest in properties for us, $6,000 for her car, as well as $2,000 to invest in a cocktail bar,” he said before heading down to Engabao. “In total, I’ve given Evelin $40,000.” All of them are in her name, not his, according to Newsweek.

Evelin had also said on the show that she was only “hoping” the relationship would work out before he moved to Ecuador, so it didn’t give fans the feeling that she was really invested in the relationship.

However, new information has surfaced that has viewers wondering if the two are actually already married. Fans were questioning if the two had tied the knot prior to appearing on the show after Corey was spotted wearing a wedding band on his left ring finger early on in the series.

According to Soap Dirt, the couple was also already living together for a short time in Washington before Corey decided to move to Ecuador. Since Corey is from a Mormon family, fans were wondering why his religious family would allow them to live together on his parent’s property unless they were already hitched, since it’s forbidden to do so in the Mormon community before marriage.

Whether they are still together and (possibly) married or whether they’ve split up and gone their separate ways remains to be seen. Fans will just have to keep tuning in Monday nights at 9/8c to catch the newest episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see if the two were able to work through their issues and stick it out to the end.

