Corey & Evelin Relationship Timeline on 90 Day Fiancé

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, met and started dating over four years ago while Corey was backpacking through Peru. The two quickly fell in love and spent several years in a long-distance relationship, until recently when Corey decided to relocate to Evelin’s small fishing village in Engabao, Ecuador.

Although the couple is facing some challenges and altercations on the show currently, they did make things work for four years leading up to their debut on 90 Day Fiancé. Here’s what we know about Corey and Evelin’s relationship:

He Met Evelin While Surfing the Beaches of Ecuador

Corey was backpacking across Peru several years ago when he met Evelin. Corey, who describes himself as an “adventurous guy,” decided to go surfing in Ecuador while on vacation, which is where he met Evelin.

“One day, I see this girl, she’s super pretty and she comes walking up to me,” Corey said of their first meeting. “After two weeks in this beach paradise, Evelin invites me to go back to her town.” He compared the meeting to something “out of a movie.”

“I was crazy about Evelin from the moment I met her,” he tells the cameras in the clip above. “And to show her I’m 100 percent committed to her I started helping her out financially in Ecuador.” Read on to find out how much he has invested in his relationship with Evelin.

Corey Has Spent Upwards of $40,000 on Evelin Over the Years While They Dated Long-Distance

Corey had previously confessed to spending over $40,000 on his long-distance girlfriend and her family before moving to her country, so many fans are wondering if she’s been using him for his money or really in it for love.

“So far, I’ve given Evelin $30,000 to invest in properties for us, $6,000 for her car, as well as $2,000 to invest in a cocktail bar,” he said before heading down to Engabao. “In total, I’ve given Evelin $40,000.”

All of them are in her name, not his, according to Newsweek, although she said during an Instagram Q&A that she had already started the cocktail bar before she met Corey, and that he just invested in it later on. She also said that he never “gave” her any money, he invested it all in real estate and the bar.

He Moved to Ecuador to be With Evelin Because She Didn’t Want to Stay in the U.S.

Evelin came to the U.S. on a vacation visa and stayed with Corey in Washington for six months, but was missing her home in Ecuador, so Corey decided to leave his life behind in the states and move to Engabao. However, he had a hard time adjusting to his life in what he calls a “third-world country.”

“Engabao is covered with pigs,” is his first impression of the city he’s about to call home. “It’s very scary, it’s very third world.” Evelin also decided not to meet him at the airport when he flew in, and instead had him take a bus back to her little hometown, which didn’t sit well with viewers.

It’s unclear at this time if the couple is still together. Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC.

