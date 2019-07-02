Corey & Evelin 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, met while Corey was backpacking through Peru. Corey decided to stop at a small fishing village in Ecuador while traveling, which is where he met Evelin. The couple dated for four years before Corey decided to move to her country to be with her.

It is unclear at this time if the couple is still together, but fans of the show aren’t so sure their relationship was able to survive Corey’s move to Engabao, Ecuador. Not only did Corey struggle to adapt to his new lifestyle in a Engabao, which he considers “third-world living,” they have had their fair share of unhealthy interactions on the show already.

On tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Evelin is a no-show at the airport when Corey arrives in Ecuador. When he finally gets in touch with Evelin, she tells him to take a bus to her hometown. “You’re a big man, and you can come all the way here,” she says on the phone. The reality star ends up having to take a bus from the airport to his new home, which doesn’t sit well with Corey.

On top of the unfortunate beginning of his new life in Ecuador, when Corey arrives in Engabao he is immediately put off by his living arrangements with Evelin’s grandmother, who lives in a home with an open roof and very little electricity or privacy. It’s clear that Corey isn’t adjusting to his new life in South America and Evelin is visibly irritated by his attitude, as shown in the promo below.

“Engabao is covered with pigs,” is his first impression of the city he’s about to call home. “It’s very scary, it’s very third world.” He adds, “I was crazy about Evelin from the moment I met her and to show her that I’m 100 percent committed to her, I started helping out financially in Ecuador.”

The couple is already a bit of a different story when it comes to the usual 90 Day Fiancé couples. Corey had previously confessed to spending over $40,000 on his long-distance girlfriend and her family before moving to her country, so many fans are wondering if she’s just been using him for his money over the past several years that they were dating.

“So far, I’ve given Evelin $30,000 to invest in properties for us, $6,000 for her car, as well as $2,000 to invest in a cocktail bar,” he said before heading down to Engabao. “In total, I’ve given Evelin $40,000.” All of them are in her name, not his, according to Newsweek.

The cocktail bar, called Cocteles del Paraiso, is still up and running, according to the bar’s Instagram page. There are pictures of Corey and Evelin running the bar together, so he does appear to be invested in his life in Ecuador and they clearly have no trouble working together on a regular basis.

Since Corey hasn’t posted any new pictures of Evelin since December, 2018, and because Evelin’s social media pages are private, it’s unclear at this time if the two are still together. Evelin had also said she was only “hoping” the relationship would work out before he moved to Ecuador, so it didn’t give fans the feeling that she was really invested in the relationship as much as she enjoyed having the money he spent on her.

“It’s very scaring, especially if she’s seeming on the fence about things. It’s really not cool,” Corey revealed during a recent episode. “I think a lot of people would break up with Evelin if put in my situation, but I love her.”

The trailer for the season of The Other Way shows Corey and Evelin facing some pretty intense issues throughout the rest of the season, to say the least. At one point in the trailer, Corey confronts Evelin about her ex and why she doesn’t wear her wedding ring, asking “What happened with your ex? Is he out of your life or not? And where’s your ring? Where?” When Evelin responds with “I don’t want to wear [a] ring,” Corey shouts, “Exactly! For real. Are you in it or not?” She responds with “I guess I’m not.”

Fans will just have to keep tuning in Monday nights at 9/8c to catch the newest episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see if the two were able to work through their issues and stick it out to the end.

