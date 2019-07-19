Dina Hashem Says She Received Death Threats After XXXTentacion Joke

Dina Hashem said in an Instagram post that a joke she made at the expense of deceased rapper XXXTentacion has resulted in her receiving death threats. In an appearance for Comedy Central at the Comedy Cellar in New York City, Hashem joked that the rapper’s shooting death could have been used as an ad for Venmo, the digital money transferring service.

On June 18, 2018, XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot dead at the age of 20 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Authorities allege that the rapper was the victim of a robbery that went wrong. The suspects made off with $50,000 in a Louis Vuitton bag. The four suspects in the crime are awaiting trial. XXXTentacion was shot dead outside of a motorcycle dealership.

In a tweet promoting Hashem’s controversial bit, Comedy Central’s official account tweeted, “The death of rapper XXXTentacion was very sad, but @dinahashem_ thinks we can take something away from it. This Week at the Comedy Cellar’s new TONIGHT at 11/10c.”

#CancelComedyCentral and Dina Hashem For Thinking XXXTentacion Being Robbed and Murdered is Funny pic.twitter.com/na7zPh2Bbf — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) July 19, 2019

Hashem wrote in a now-deleted Instagram message after the joke spread online:

RE: death threats regarding XXX joke It was not intended to hurt any feelings or mock his death, which itself is tragic. But for those of you painting me as a villain and him an innocent martyr, it’s worth noting he was on trial at the time of his death for beating up his pregnant girlfriend. That doe NOT mean it’s ok he was killed, but one dumb joke about is not an atrocity. Also, I’m Arab so please correct your “dumb white c***” DMs accordingly. More importantly I’m a comedian, and incidentally, my own father beat up my pregnant mother and I never wished death on even him, but jokes seem like fair game.”

Since the publication of this article, Hashem has set her Instagram page to private.

