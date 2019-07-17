Gerron Hurt & Wife Brandi Beckham Got Married in Masterchef Wedding

Wednesday night’s latest episode of Masterchef season 10 is an especially significant one to the reality cooking competition’s community and fandom: it features the wedding of Gerron Hurt, the series’ season 7 winner and first black Masterchef, to his now-wife Brandi Beckham.

The synopsis for the episode, aptly entitled “Gerron’s Wedding,” reads “The home cooks split into two teams to prepare 45 meals in only 90 minutes for Season 9 champion Gerron Hurt’s wedding.” Fox’s press release provides a more detailed description:

“The Top 14 home cooks fight for immunity in another team challenge. Split into two teams, the captains scramble to lead their respective teams to success by preparing 45 meals in only 90 minutes for a very special event: a wedding to be held in the MASTERCHEF kitchen. Even more daunting, the wedding’s groom is MASTERCHEF season nine champion, Gerron Hurt. See which team will wow the bride, groom and guests with their creations and which team will face elimination in the all-new ‘Gerron’s Wedding’ episode of MASTERCHEF.”

Gerron Said That Their ‘Masterchef’ Wedding Was ‘A Perfect Day’

The Courier Journal interviewed Gerron about the experience of getting married in the same place where he earned his Masterchef status. He said “It was a perfect day, but I know how nervous the contestants were, because I was right there last year when my team cooked for Shaun O’Neale’s wedding (season seven winner). I felt for them because I know how badly you want for everything to be perfect, and for us, it was.” He added “We were excited to be able to share the day with so many of my friends who I made on the ‘MasterChef’ set last year. To think that I got to marry my best friend and to do it on a national platform, it’s just amazing.”

Hurt also revealed that the show’s production covered all expense related to their on-camera wedding, including Brandi’s wedding gown and their flowers. That’s not to say they got to get married without the expenses that come with most wedding – since many of their family members were not able to fly from Kentucky (where they’re from) to the Masterchef kitchen in Los Angeles, California, they will be having a second wedding in Louisville in August.

The Episode Makes it Feel Like the Whole Fandom Is Invited to the Wedding

Ahead of the special episode, Hurt’s wife Brandi (who is also his manager) shared a photo with her new groom and Gordon Ramsay on Instagram, writing in the caption “Wednesday only on FOX at 8/7c we cordially invite you to the HURT wedding! My heart is overjoyed that we get to share this moment with soooo many people.” Promotional photos for the episode indicate that Ramsay officiated the wedding, and the promo video suggests that judge Joe Bastianich played the guitar at some point during the ceremony.

To his 6.8 million Instagram followers, Ramsay teased his own message about the wedding, writing “You’re invited to the wedding event that may end up a little raw,” reminding fans that while the newest episode’s challenge is for an extra special and emotional event, it is still a competition and viewers should expect catering drama to ensue among the contestants as they attempt to rise to the occasion.

Tune in to Masterchef season 10, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.