Masterchef 2019 Judges: Who Is on the Season 10 Panel?

Masterchef season 10 premieres tonight, May 29, 2019 at 8/7c on Fox. The show will air on Wednesday nights until late June, and then switch to Thursday nights beginning Thursday, June 20 at the same time.

The judges returning to the show again this season are award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sanchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. Ramsay and Sanchez are both also judges on Masterchef Junior, which ends next week.

Here’s what you need to know about season 10:

20 Home Cooks Are Chosen to Compete For The $250,000 Grand Prize

20 home cooks with incredible culinary talent are chosen by Ramsay, Sanchez and Bastianich to move on to the main competition, where they will compete for the $250,000 grand prize. Here are the 36 contenders who will fight to make it to the top 20 in the newest season, courtesy of Good Housekeeping:

Brielle Gunderson – Stay-at-Home Mom

David Ke – Electrical Engineer

Fred Chang – Revenue Analyst

Sarah Faherty – Former Army Interrogator

Deanna Colon – Vocal Coach

Camerron Dangerfield – Product Analyst

Dorian Hunter – Creeler

Noah Sims – Septic Systems Foreman

Alegan Garner II – Clinical Psychologist

Luca Schifanella – Scientist

Kelly Palazzolo – Carpenter

Liz Linn – Events Consultant

Micah Yaroch – Kitchen Porter

Vivian Aronson – Yoga Instructor

Windy Ross – Child Protection Supervisor

Manjula Sarkar – HR Director

Wuta Onda – English Teacher

Evan Tesiny – Sales Coordinator

Kimberly White – Shoe Designer

Lydia Carlston – Model

Shari Mukherjee – Stay-at-Home Mom

Charli Spiegel – Bartender

Subha Ramiah – R&D Director

Renee Rice – Receptionist

Sam Haaz – Attorney

Michael Silverstein – Real Estate Flipper

Nick DiGiovanni – College Student

Jason Keefe – Truck Contractor

Jamie Hough – Fisherman

Anthony Rivera – Telecom Service Manager

Ari Goodstein – Sales Manager

Allen Soriano – Entrepreneur

Bri Baker – Cocktail Server

Mollie Guerra – Account Manager

Sabina Pincus – Software Sales

Keturah King – Freelance Writer

The Contestants Will Face New Challenges & The Show Will Introduce a Twist Called The “Judges Pass”

The new season has some new challenges in store, as well as a special new twist called the “judges pass,” as the cooks face a series of challenges to bring them closer to the grand prize. Challenges include a 10th-anniversary pool party, feeding NASCAR drivers at the Irwindale Speedway, and a special trip to London to service guests at Chef Ramsay’s restaurant.

“Everyone’s trying to outsmart us,” Ramsay said about the contestants on season 10, adding: “This competition is on a different level now.” The show’s executive producer will also see a change this year, with Natalka Znak, who previously worked on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, taking over as head showrunner, according to Meaww.

How To Watch The Newest Season Online, Without Cable

If you don’t have access to a television, or have no way of catching the newest season Wednesday nights on Fox, there are several options available to catch up on season 10.

FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, PlayStation Vue and Sling TV are your best options to watching the newest season, so if you have a subscription to any of the above named programs, you should be set. Otherwise, MasterChef is also available for $1.99 an episode on Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

For a full list of your options, click here, and tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the season 10 premiere of Masterchef, only on Fox.

