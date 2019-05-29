Masterchef 2019 Judges: Who Is on the Season 10 Panel?

Masterchef season 10 premieres tonight, May 29, 2019 at 8/7c on Fox. The show will air on Wednesday nights until late June, and then switch to Thursday nights beginning Thursday, June 20 at the same time.
The judges returning to the show again this season are award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sanchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. Ramsay and Sanchez are both also judges on Masterchef Junior, which ends next week.
Here’s what you need to know about season 10:
20 Home Cooks Are Chosen to Compete For The $250,000 Grand Prize
20 home cooks with incredible culinary talent are chosen by Ramsay, Sanchez and Bastianich to move on to the main competition, where they will compete for the $250,000 grand prize. Here are the 36 contenders who will fight to make it to the top 20 in the newest season, courtesy of Good Housekeeping:
- Brielle Gunderson – Stay-at-Home Mom
- David Ke – Electrical Engineer
- Fred Chang – Revenue Analyst
- Sarah Faherty – Former Army Interrogator
- Deanna Colon – Vocal Coach
- Camerron Dangerfield – Product Analyst
- Dorian Hunter – Creeler
- Noah Sims – Septic Systems Foreman
- Alegan Garner II – Clinical Psychologist
- Luca Schifanella – Scientist
- Kelly Palazzolo – Carpenter
- Liz Linn – Events Consultant
- Micah Yaroch – Kitchen Porter
- Vivian Aronson – Yoga Instructor
- Windy Ross – Child Protection Supervisor
- Manjula Sarkar – HR Director
- Wuta Onda – English Teacher
- Evan Tesiny – Sales Coordinator
- Kimberly White – Shoe Designer
- Lydia Carlston – Model
- Shari Mukherjee – Stay-at-Home Mom
- Charli Spiegel – Bartender
- Subha Ramiah – R&D Director
- Renee Rice – Receptionist
- Sam Haaz – Attorney
- Michael Silverstein – Real Estate Flipper
- Nick DiGiovanni – College Student
- Jason Keefe – Truck Contractor
- Jamie Hough – Fisherman
- Anthony Rivera – Telecom Service Manager
- Ari Goodstein – Sales Manager
- Allen Soriano – Entrepreneur
- Bri Baker – Cocktail Server
- Mollie Guerra – Account Manager
- Sabina Pincus – Software Sales
- Keturah King – Freelance Writer
The Contestants Will Face New Challenges & The Show Will Introduce a Twist Called The “Judges Pass”
The new season has some new challenges in store, as well as a special new twist called the “judges pass,” as the cooks face a series of challenges to bring them closer to the grand prize. Challenges include a 10th-anniversary pool party, feeding NASCAR drivers at the Irwindale Speedway, and a special trip to London to service guests at Chef Ramsay’s restaurant.
“Everyone’s trying to outsmart us,” Ramsay said about the contestants on season 10, adding: “This competition is on a different level now.” The show’s executive producer will also see a change this year, with Natalka Znak, who previously worked on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, taking over as head showrunner, according to Meaww.
How To Watch The Newest Season Online, Without Cable
If you don’t have access to a television, or have no way of catching the newest season Wednesday nights on Fox, there are several options available to catch up on season 10.
FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, PlayStation Vue and Sling TV are your best options to watching the newest season, so if you have a subscription to any of the above named programs, you should be set. Otherwise, MasterChef is also available for $1.99 an episode on Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.
For a full list of your options, click here, and tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the season 10 premiere of Masterchef, only on Fox.
