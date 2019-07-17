Married at First Sight Season 9 Episode 6 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s experimental reality series featuring couples who see and meet their new spouse at the alter, airs tonight at 8:30/7:30c. The couples this season include Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie, Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell, Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles, and Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson. (WARNING! Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “The honeymoon is over, and when the four newlywed couples return home from paradise, they are faced with real life issues back in Charlotte. First step: moving in together!”

Tonight’s episode will see the couples returning home from their honeymoons and moving in together. The episode promo, which you can watch above, shows some tension in store for viewers, as well as some awkwardness between the newlywed “strangers.”

Each of the couples are moving into the same apartment complex as the MAFS other couples, and since they just spent their honeymoons together, at least they all know each other a little bit. Keith wants to get a “little bit further with [their] intimacy,” but it doesn’t look like Iris is on the same page. She even awkwardly leaves him hanging for a high five as they are unpacking some of their belongings (although the clip below might explain why she’s upset).

Jamie isn’t a huge fan of Elizabeth’s dogs, and tells his wife that they are “a lot” when she asks how he feels about them, and Matthew and Amber appear to be in newlywed bliss (at least, judging by the promo, they don’t appear to be having any significant problems just yet). Amber says she is looking forward to seeing where their marriage “goes from here,” while they unpack their kitchen and goof around together.

In the clip above, Iris isn’t happy to find an empty box of condoms in Keith’s bedside table drawer. She appears frustrated and taken aback when she finds the empty box, which she throws on the floor and shouts to Keith that she’s “got questions!”

“Seeing the box of condoms complete empty makes me feel upset,” she tells the cameras during a confessional. “Like damn! Who the hell do you use them on?” When Keith walks in the room she confronts him about the box, and Keith looks visibly uncomfortable.

For those who are new to the series, MAFS sets willing participants up with a person whom they marry without ever knowing each other beforehand. The show then follows the ups and downs of the newlyweds as they navigate their lives with their new, “stranger” spouses.

Married at First Sight Season 9 airs Wednesday nights on Lifetime. Tune in to catch the newest episode tonight.

