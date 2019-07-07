How Did 90 Day Fiancé’s Chantel & Pedro Actually Meet?

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé have had one of the most tumultuous relationships of any other couple on the series, and the drama has continued throughout this season of Happily Ever After. The couple met via a mutual friend; Pedro wanted to learn English and Chantel wanted to learn Spanish, so they started teaching each other and quickly fell in love. Pedro proposed to Chantel on her third trip to the Dominican Republic, and the rest is history. However, a close friend of Pedro’s family recently revealed that there might have been more to their love story than meets the eye.

On last week’s episode of the show, Chantel’s friend Obed Corporan revealed some shocking details about Pedro’s family, and hinted that Pedro may have had some hidden intentions when he married Chantel.

“Obed was the family friend of Pedro’s, who I met when I first came to the Dominican Republic,” she explained in the promo above. “The last time that I spoke to him, it seemed like he had information about what’s going on with Pedro. I feel that there’s something not right about Pedro’s trip to the D.R. and how his family is treating me.”

For those who need a refresher, both of the reality stars have had a rocky relationship with their in-laws since they met, and their controversial relationship is part of the reason they landed their own spinoff show titled The Family Chantel, which airs later this month. Chantel’s family believes Pedro is using her for his visa, while Pedro’s family doesn’t like the way Chantel’s family treats Pedro.

During last week’s episode, Obed told Chantel that he wanted her to know the “whole story” behind her marriage since she had come to the Dominican Republic to fix her relationship with Pedro. Obed told Chantel that he believes that their marriage and relationship was set up by Pedro’s parents.

“I feel bad for being the person that brings this up to you. If you came here to fix your marriage, you should know the whole history,” Obed told Chantel. “I feel that it was a setup. They arranged Pedro to meet you and you to fall in love with him,” Obed said.

Obed believes Pedro’s family encouraged him to meet and marry an American woman so that he could obtain his green card. For years, Chantel’s family had the same belief, accusing Pedro of using their daughter for an American visa and questioning whether Pedro’s mother Lidia encouraged him to seek out a U.S. bride “for the American dollar.” They claim Lidia purposely groomed him to marry an American so he could send funds back to the Dominican Republic.

Is Obed right? Did Pedro’s family arrange his marriage to Chantel, and encourage him to find an American bride? Was their marriage just a setup? Fans will have to wait and see how the drama unfolds. Tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

