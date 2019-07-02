‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 7, titled “Under His Eye,” airs Wednesday, June 26 at 12 a.m. ET. The official Hulu description for tonight’s episode reads: “June escalates her risky efforts to find Hannah; Emily must face her past crimes as the ongoing international diplomatic crisis becomes more complicated; Serena and Fred contemplate their future in Washington.” (Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

Tonight’s episode will explore June’s continued efforts to get her daughter Hannah out of the clutches of Gilead, and the promo below sees her planning a visit to Hannah’s school, which will likely have serious consequences in the long run (considering the synopsis uses the word “risky” to explain her efforts). At one point in the promo June tells a Martha that she has to get to Brooklyn by 3 o’clock to see her daughter, while another Martha tells June about a guardian who she can trust and who’s helped their cause in the past, so the inner network of resistance members is slowly starting to become clear.

June also attempts to bond with Commander Joseph Lawrence’s long-suffering wife, Eleanor. The two were already spending some time together earlier in the season, when June tried to convince Eleanor that Joseph wasn’t as evil as his wife believed he was, and that there was still some good left in him (remember the sweet story about Joseph’s mix tapes?). Eleanor also protected June and help cover up a blood smear when guards showed up at the house after a Martha died in the basement.

It looks like June might be trying to use Eleanor to find Hannah’s school; she offers to bring tea to her room, opens the curtains to let some sunshine in, and asks her to take a walk, which looks like it visibly cheers Eleanor up.

We can also expect to see some more of the disturbing punishments Gilead doles out to traitors (and handmaids) on tonight’s episode. As seen in the video below, a group of handmaids is forced to line up in front of the gallows and help execute a handful of traitors.

Aunt Lydia claims that God is calling upon the handmaids to be his “holy instrument” of Gilead’s justice. It’s unclear who is being punished by Aunt Lydia and the unwilling handmaids, but the girls are forced to pull a huge rope away from the gallows, which is reminicent of the first season when the handmaids were made to stone a man to death who had raped a handmaid.

By the looks of the official Instagram page for the show, Emily will be playing a bigger part in tonight’s episode as well. The page posted a photo of Emily staring out a window, with the caption “She’s still part of the resistance, even from Canada,” so she will likely be involved in whatever tonight’s episode will entail. She may even team up with Luke and Moira to hopefully enact a plan to rescue June.

If you’re not caught up to episode 7 just yet, you still have plenty of time to binge the first six episodes of the season. You can also read a recap of episode 6, titled “Household,” below, if you need a refresher. Tune in Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET (Tuesday at 11 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. PT) to catch the newest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

