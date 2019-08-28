Who Makes It Through or Gets Eliminated on AGT? Quarterfinals Predictions 2019

Week 3 of America’s Got Talent season 14 quarterfinals airs live on Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28 at 8/7c on NBC. Of the 12 acts competing, only 7 will be voted into the semifinals by the voters watching at home; 5 will be eliminated.

The acts performing are Benicio Bryant, Berywam, Detroit Youth Choir, Dom Chambers, Emanne Beasha, Eric Chien, Gonzo, Jackie Fabulous, Lukas & Falco, MacKenzie, Marcin Patrzalek, and Matthew Richardson.

So, who stays and who goes home? Here are our top predictions:

Who Makes it Through to the Semifinals?

Of the week 3 crop of talented acts, Benicio Bryant stands out as a fan-favorite. Viewers were upset on Twitter when Jay Leno didn’t give Bryant his guest judge golden buzzer during judge cuts, and relieved when the judges ultimately chose to send him through to the live shows. His young age and singer-songwriter talent makes him a competitor to root for, and as long as he uses his experience performing live and on television to his advantage on the AGT stage, viewers are likely to give him their votes.

Eric Chien amazed the judges, audience, and viewers at home with his magic acts during the initial auditions and judge cuts and has been a performer to watch ever since. If he can raise the bar in his live act with tricks that instill the same level of shock and awe in his audience, he has a good chance at making it through to the semifinals.

Who Does America Eliminate From the Competition?

In spite of his immense talent and professional experience, MacKenzie is at risk of going home this week if his performance gets overshadowed by the other singers. His powerful voice and stage presence certainly make him deserving of national attention, and MacKenzie will continue to have a successful music career whether or not he makes it to the semifinals.

Jackie Fabulous is another act who will really have to deliver her best in order to make it to the next round. In 13 seasons of the show, a stand-up comedian has never won the AGT champion title. On the flip side, however, the fact that there has never been a stand-up winner might encourage fans of the show to rally behind Jackie Fabulous.

If Eric Chien wows with his live performance, Dom Chambers is at risk of elimination simply because viewers will naturally compare the two magic acts against one another when deciding who to vote for.