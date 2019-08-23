False God: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

False God is the thirteenth song on Taylor Swift’s Lover album. It might just be the jazziest, breathiest track Swift has ever released.

One fan summed up their surprise at the sultry vibe of False God, in an album otherwise comprised of very expected Swiftian vibes: “False God is hella sexual and kinky woah okay I didn’t expect that #Lover #LoverOutNow“

False God is about sex, love, and New York City.

Here’s what you need to know:

False God Full Lyrics: ‘The Altar Is My Hips’

the saxophone in false god… instant classic pic.twitter.com/VWrRHZxtGr — lillie// used to be emiliastarg (@angeIsdice) August 23, 2019

Here are the full lyrics to False God, per Genius:

[Verse 1]

We were crazy to think

Crazy to think that this could work

Remember how I said I’d die for you?

We were stupid to jump

In the ocean separating us

Remember how I’d lie to you?

[Pre-Chorus]

And I can’t talk to you when you’re like this

Staring out the window like I’m not your favorite town

I’m New York City, I’d still do it for you, babe

They all warned us about times like this

They say the road gets hard and you get lost

When you’re led by blind faith, blind faith

[Chorus]

But we might just get away with it

Religion’s in your lips

Even if it’s a false god

We’d still worship

We might just get away with it

The altar is my hips

Even if it’s a false god

We’d still worship this love

We’d still worship this love

We’d still worship this love

[Verse 2]

I know heaven’s a thing

I go there when you touch me, honey

Hell is when I fight with you

But we can patch it up good

Make confessions and we’re begging for forgiveness

Got the wine for you

[Pre-Chorus]

And you can’t talk to me when I’m like this

Daring you to leave me just so I can try and scare you

You’re the West Village

You still do it for me, babe

They all warned us about times like this

They say the road gets hard and you get lost

When you’re led by blind faith, blind faith

[Chorus]

But we might just get away with it

Religion’s in your lips

Even if it’s a false god

We’d still worship

We might just get away with it

The altar is my hips

Even if it’s a false god

We’d still worship this love

We’d still worship this love

We’d still worship this love, ah

[Outro]

Still worship this love

Even if it’s a false god

Even if it’s a false god

Still worship this love

False God: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

i already memorized the lyrics to false god yesterday pic.twitter.com/SK6oOqGEbU — elsa™ (@coldasyoulive) August 23, 2019

Even though so much of the song’s musical tone and cadence is a totally new experiment for Swift, much of which she talks about lyrically is standard. There are the references to New York City, particularly the West Village, which seem boilerplate at this point in Swift’s career, not to mention the whole topic of arguing with a lover then making up with them. Classic Swift.

What isn’t classic Swift are the overt references to sex (“the altar is my hips”; “I go there when you touch me, honey”), which might surprise some Swifties.