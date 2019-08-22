Joe Alwyn’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joe Alwyn’s family includes his parents, Richard and Elizabeth Alwyn, and his brothers, Thomas and Patrick. Alwyn, 28, grew up in North London with his family. According to British Vogue, his mother Elizabeth is a psychotherapist and his father Richard is a documentary filmmaker.

Both of Alwyn’s brothers are younger. Patrick Alwyn was rumored to be dating Iris Apatow, Judd Apatow’s youngest daughter, earlier in 2019.

1. Alwyn’s Father Has a Profession in Film, Too, as a Documentary Filmmaker

Alwyn’s father is a documentary filmmaker. According to IMDB, the only registered Richard Alwyn has created a number of documentaries for the British public, in particular a number of television movie documentaries.

These documentaries include: Speachless, Into the Wind, Cathedrals, Young Margaret: Life, Love, & Letters, Child Slavery With Rageh Omaar.

Alwyn has also written and produced on a number of projects. One such project is Beyond the Gates, a movie about the Rwandan genocide that earned a number of accolades in the independent film festival circuit.

A number of eagle-eyed Swift fans have spotted Alwyn at Swift’s concerts in the past. Some have even been lucky enough to spot the whole Alwyn clan.

In the video above, you can see Alwyn standing with his parents at a stadium concert for Swift; one of his brothers can also be seen in a later clip.

2. The Swift & Alwyn Families Reportedly Spent Christmas Together at a Castle in Ireland

According to E!, Swift rented out a castle in Ireland to spend Christmas 2018 with Alwyn, along with both of their respective families. Specifically, some publications reported that she rented out Glin Castle in County Limerick, which would have cost about $63,000.

Adding to the mystery around the trip, was when Alwyn posted a rare Instagram with Christmas tree emojis and a background that looked extremely similar to the landscape in County Limerick.

For what it’s worth, neither Swift nor Alwyn have ever posted pictures of one another to social media. Neither of their families have done so, either, adding to their much-hyped private romance.

3. Patrick Alwyn Joined Swift to Visit a Fan Recently

Both of Alwyn’s brothers are younger. His teenage brother, Patrick Alwyn, made the Swift universe news when he showed up to surprise a fan, alongside Swift herself. A picture of Patrick (who is the spitting image of Alwyn), Swift, and a young fan circulated around on Swift fan page communities last year.

Patrick developed something of a following for himself in the last year, though he appears to have deleted his social media accounts. Still, selfie videos that he’s made in the past circulate regularly around Twitter.

Alwyn appears to be close with both of his brothers. He and Swift were spotted having lunch with both Thomas and Patrick in New York City last December, according to Entertainment Tonight. It’s unclear if the boys live there, or if they were simply visiting.

4. Patrick Alwin & Iris Apatow Were a Rumored Couple in January

Mystery = SOLVED. Iris Apatow, the 16 year old attendee of Taylor Swift’s NYE party, is dating Patrick Alwyn, Joe Alwyn’s younger brother. #TheMoreYouKnow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/HxhhsiFBLb — The Morning Toast (@themorningtoast) January 3, 2019

Patrick Alwyn and Iris Apatow, director Judd Apatow’s youngest daughter, were rumored to be a couple in January. It’s entirely possible that they met at one of Swift’s concerts; after all, Lena Dunham is a longtime fan and friend of Swift, and is famously close with the Apatow family.

Patrick and Iris no longer seem to be together. Per her Instagram, she now appears to be dating someone else.

who's at their back? idk the name i'm sorry is he patrick alwyn or thomas??? idk im innocent pic.twitter.com/aEhDiwgGqt — love, tyrelle (@tyrelletargryen) December 31, 2018

Much less is known about Alwyn’s other brother, Thomas. Fans have often speculated over his identity, even zooming in on his face in the background of photos of Swift and Alwyn, as seen in the photo above.

5. The Alwyn Family Has Met the Swift Family

According to one source in conversation with Elle Magazine, Swift is quite close with Alwyn’s parents and his brothers. The source said,

“Taylor’s met all of Joe’s family. They’ve done many a Sunday roast together—in fact it happens without fail if she’s here over a weekend—and they seem very comfortable around her. His brothers [Patrick and Thomas] all seem to be fans of them together as they’ve hung out with Taylor and Joe on several occasions.”

