What Does ‘Paper Rings’ Mean? Taylor Swift Named a Song After It

The eighth track in Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Lover is titled Paper Rings. The song is highly anticipated by Swifties, as many fans who attended Secret Sessions have labeled it to be the best song on the album.

Swift hasn’t said anything about this song in particular, besides confirming its existence by releasing the official tracklist on August 16.

Here’s what Swift fans (many of whom appear to have already heard the songs) have to say about the mysterious track:

The Meaning of Paper Rings Has to Do With Marriage, Fans Say

As one fan noted, “paper” is the theme of first year anniversary gifts for married couples. Another fan noted that paper rings might have to do with avoiding any type of glitz or glamour in the process of marriage.

She tweeted, “Paper Rings [is] a very romantic song, the heart of Lover. Taylor’s wedding voes to Joe. About how the girls with the biggest rings have the shittiest relationships. And that despite her love for shiny things [she] would marry her lover with paper rings, as the material things doesn’t matter to her in a relationship.”

Another fan who appears to have heard the song wrote, “Paper rings is so catchy it’s been stuck in my head for almost two weeks”

One user warned others about just how emotional the song is going to be. She tweeted, “since everything is out. PLEASE BE CAREFUL WHEN YOU ARE LISTENING TO PAPER RINGS. IT MAKES U VULNERABLE”

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, several users have been tweeting a line that they are implying to be a lyric for Paper Rings. The line reads, “despite my love for shiny things, i’d marry my lover with paper rings”

Swift Might Have Left a Grey’s Anatomy Easter Egg for the Song

In her Elle Magazine cover shoot and interview earlier this year, Swift wore a number of pins, including one for the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. It’s no secret that Swift loves the show: she named one of her cats after Meredith Grey, the main star of the show.

But now fans are speculating that her Grey’s Anatomy reference might connect to Paper Rings, too. Specifically, in the sense that Meredith and Derek Shepard decide to marry one another by writing their vows on post-its during one of the seasons of the show, and marrying one another with paper rings seems to have a similar vibe.

One Swift fan wrote, “wait on the leaked tracklist theres a song called paper rings and taylor is wearing a greys anatomy button on her entertainment weekly cover. in greys, instead of having a huge wedding derek and meredith get married by writing their vows on a post it ….omg”

If that theory sounds wild, consider this one: one fan believes the reason why Swift’s name isn’t on the album cover is because she’s going to formally announce herself as Taylor Alwyn once the album drops.

The fan tweeted, “Just a theory/speculation: the song paper rings on #TS7 #lover #taylorswift might mean they already got married in secret bc the 1st Anniversary is called paper year. her name not being on the album cover like all the others could be bc when it drops its gonna be as #TaylorAlwyn””

