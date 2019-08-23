The Man by Taylor Swift: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

The fourth track on Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album Lover is called The Man.

The Man is a direct rebuttal to all of the sexist discrimination and setbacks that Swift has had to endure. She particularly points out the double standard in how the media covers male dating escapades versus female escapades. Swift even manages to name drop the forever-ladies man, actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

In her recent interview with Vogue, Swift explained her motivations behind the track, saying that she was playing “with the idea of perception.” She added, “If I had made all the same choices, all the same mistakes, all the same accomplishments, how would it read?”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Man Full Lyrics: ‘I’d Be Just Like Leo’

Taylor said in the man: fuck u — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) August 23, 2019

Here are the full lyrics to The Man, per Genius:

[Verse 1]

I would be complex, I would be cool

They’d say I played the field before I found someone to commit to

And that would be okay for me to do

Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you

[Pre-Chorus]

I’d be a fearless leader

I’d be an alpha type

When everyone believes ya

What’s that like?

[Chorus]

I’m so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again

‘Cause if I was a man, then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man

[Verse 2]

They’d say I hustled, put in the work

They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve

What I was wearing, if I was rude

Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves

[Pre-Chorus]

And they would toast to me, oh, let the players play

I’d be just like Leo in Saint Tropez

[Chorus]

I’m so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again

‘Cause if I was a man, then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man

[Bridge]

What’s it like to brag about drinking and dollars

And getting bitches and models?

And it’s all good if you’re bad

And it’s okay if you’re mad

If I was out flashing my dollars, I’d be a bitch not a baller

They’d paint me out to be bad

So, it’s okay that I’m mad

[Chorus]

I’m so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man (You know that)

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again (Coming at me again)

‘Cause if I was a man (If I was a man)

Then I’d be the man (Then I’d be the man)

I’m so sick of running as fast as I can (As fast as I can)

Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man (Hey)

And I’m so sick of them coming at me again (Coming at me again)

‘Cause if I was a man (If I was a man), then I’d be the man

I’d be the man

I’d be the man (Oh)

I’d be the man (Yeah)

I’d be the man (I’d be the man)

[Outro]

If I was a man, then I’d be the man

The Man Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

THE MAN LITERALLY ENDED ALL MEN I JUST HEARD THE SOUND THEY MADE WHEN TAYLOR SNAPPED AND THEY DISAPPEARED FROM EARTH — loveronica (@soitfuckingoes) August 23, 2019

Swift cuts to the core of her intent with The Man when she sings, “What’s it like to brag about drinking and dollars

And getting bitches and models? And it’s all good if you’re bad

And it’s okay if you’re mad/ If I was out flashing my dollars, I’d be a bitch not a baller/ They’d paint me out to be bad/ So, it’s okay that I’m mad”

Swift is pointing out the aggressive double standard that is still perpetuated between men and women in 2019, one that has dogged her career for 20 years. Oh, and fans are very much here for it.

One fan wrote, “THE MAN IS THAT TRACK. ICONIC.”

Another wrote, “#TheMan is so important to me, and I’m glad I had the chance to tell Taylor that. I work in STEM and have been underestimated, overlooked, and compensated unfairly. THANK YOU, FROM ALL THE CORNERS OF MY HEART, FOR THIS TRACK @taylorswift13″

READ NEXT: Is Taylor Swift Engaged or Married? Her New Song Hints at it