Lindsie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lindsie Chrisley is Todd Chrisley’s eldest daughter. Lindsie, 29, has been estranged from the rest of her “Chrisley Knows Best” family since 2017. In August 2019, it was alleged that Lindsie had been a source of information to federal authorities regarding the arrested of her father and mother, Julie.

On August 14, Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud and were released on bonds of $100,000 each. The pair could face up to 30 years in prison each if found guilty on all charges.

Lindsie is the daughter of Todd Chrisley and his high-school sweetheart, Teresa Terry. Chrisley married Terry in 1990 shortly after Terry learned she was pregnant. The couple split in November 1994 with Terry alleging abuse on Chrisley’s part. In a May 2014 interview with the Daily Mail, Terry said that her relationship with her daughter was “strained.”

1. Todd Chrisley Says Lindsie Chrisley Had ‘Extramarital Affairs’ With Robby Hayes & Josh Murray

Todd Chrisley alleged in a statement to Fox News that his daughter had been conducting extramarital affairs. Chrisley, 50, said in part, “We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016.”

TMZ had earlier reported on August 15 that Lindsie, 29, had filed a police report alleging her father and younger brother, Chase, 23, had threatened her with the release of a sex tape. The alleged tape features Lindside and a star of “The Bachelorette.”

In a statement to Heavy.com on August 15, Josh Allan Murray, the winner of the tenth season of “The Bachelor,” said, “Lindsie and I have been friends for years. I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor. They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

Heavy.com has reached out to Robby Hayes and Lindsie Chrisley for comment on the allegations.

The TMZ report alleges that Lindsie told police that her father and brother threatened to release the tape if Lindsie refused to lie about an “incident.” Todd Chrisley denied those allegations to Fox News saying, “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lindsie’s attorney Musa Ghanayem, denied rumors that she had been “the source of information that led to her father’s arrest.” Ghanayem said that his client has been “a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family.”

Musa Ghanayem told Heavy in an emailed statement, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business. Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct.

“While it is not necessary to detail their repugnant actions, it is important to note that the allegations are of serious crimes against Lindsie. Lindsie has made a complaint of their acts to law enforcement, and she will provide them whatever they need in the course of their investigation into her family’s actions. Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”

2. Lindsie Has a Son, Jackson, With Her Husband Will Campbell

Lindsie has a son, Jackson, with her husband, Will Campbell, 29. The couple’s son is now six years old. A section on Lindsie’s official “Chrisley Knows Best” profile says, “[Lindsie] stunned her father, Todd, with her decision to elope and then five months later surprised him even more with the news that she was expecting her first child.”

That bio goes on to say that Lindsie “butts head” with her father over parenting and over her husband, however “[Lindsie] is deeply rooted in her love for family and will always put them first in her life.”

In January 2018, Radar Online reported that Lindsie and her husband had reconciled following a separation that lasted more than a year. Lindsie told People Magazine in 2016 that she had “outgrown” her relationship with Campbell. Lindsie said in part, “I’m more confident with myself and I just don’t feel that relationship gives me what I need anymore. I’ve outgrown the relationship.”

The Radar report says that Lindsie went to live in Nashville following her filing for divorce. A source told Radar, “When it came time for mediation for their divorce, the two of them canceled it, twice. That’s when they realized that they were still meant to be together and she withdrew the divorce papers this past summer.”

Lindsie had told NBC News that following the birth of her son, she and her husband had begun to neglect each other.

Chrisley said in an interview with E! News that his daughter and his son-in-law’s actions in eloping had been “disrespectful.”

3. Lindsie Co-Hosts a Podcast With ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry

Lindsie Chrisley is one of the hosts of the podcast “Coffee Convo” with “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry. In response to the August 2019 scandals involving Lindsie, Lowry tweeted, “I’ve been contacted by various media outlets regarding the case against the Chrisley Family. Lindsie is my one and only concern in this unfortunate situation, and I am supporting her privately as she navigates through this difficult time. 🤞🏼❤️.”

In a May 2018 episode of the show, Lindsie revealed that she was adopted saying, “I am from my dad’s first marriage. So his last three kids are from my dad and his wife on the show. So my stepmom adopted me legally. I kind of felt a sense of like I wanted to fit in. I kind of felt like an outcast. Even though they didn’t make me feel like that intentionally, I just felt that way. I just wanted to do whatever I could to make myself feel a part of. I always felt like something wasn’t whole.”

Todd Chrisley previously told Zap2it of the circumstances involving Lindsie’s adoption saying, “Lindsie came to Julie when she was 18 years old and told her she was the only mother that she ever had known, and would she ever consider making it legal? And Julie said, ‘A piece of paper will never make me love you more than I l love you right now, but if it makes you feel better, then I will do it.'”

4. There Had Been Reports That Lindsie Had Been in Talks to Return to ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ in April 2019

Radar Online reported in April 2019 that Lindsie had been in talks to return for the sixth season of “Chrisley Knows Best.” A source told the gossip site, “Todd wants her back on the show and everyone knows this. It’s just not the same without her and fans are getting tired of seeing the same old dialogue and fights between Savannah and Chase.”

One of Lindsie’s memorable contributions to the “Chrisley Knows Best” canon was the third episode of the show which featured Lindsie’s breast augmentation surgery. The episode was titled, “Juggs and Ammo.” It featured Chrisley giving his daughter a giant boob-shaped cake to celebrate her successful recovery from surgery.

5. Lindsie’s Brother Kyle Was Accused of Attacking His Sister in 2013

On the same day that Todd Chrisley alleged that his daughter had multiple extra-marital affairs, Radar Online alleged in a report that Kyle Chrisley had attacked his sister in 2012. At the time, Lindsie had been living with Kyle at their grandmother’s house. During a meeting in a cafe, Lindsie accused her brother drinking alcohol and having girls spend the night, contrary to their grandmother’s wishes.

Lindsie was taken into custody by the Alpharetta Police Department and accused of simple battery. The case was lowered to a misdemeanor as Kyle agreed to take a domestic violence class.

Kyle, who was estranged from the family for some time, wrote in a Facebook post on August 15 that his father had forgiven him. Kyle Chrisley said in the post, “About a year and a half ago my biological mom and my sister, Lindsie were responsible for turning my dad into the Georgia Department of Revenue for tax evasion.” Kyle goes on to say that the allegations he made against his father were “all lies.”

Kyle admitted in the post that he has struggled with drug abuse and that he had not been the best father to his own child, Chloe, who is regularly featured on “Chrisley Knows Best.” Kyle said that he is now sober and is gainfully employed.

