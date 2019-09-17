Bill Gates Documentary, ‘Inside Bill’s Brain’: Time, Date & Channel

The new Bill Gates Documentary, Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates will be released by Netflix Friday, September 20, 2019.

The three-part documentary delves deeply into the mind behind the founder of Microsoft, explores his childhood, examines his personal life and takes a look into his future beyond the technology giant.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates Premiere Date & Time: The three-part documentary will be launched Friday, September 20, 2019. Netflix typically launches new releases at 3 a.m. EST, which is midnight in Pacific Time, where Netflix has its headquarters.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates Channel: The Bill Gates documentary will be available for streaming on Netflix. The documentary also premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, which was held August 30, 2019 to September 2, 2019 in Telluride, Colorado.

Bill Gates Documentary Director: The documentary was directed by Academy Award winning Director Davis Guggenheim, the creator of An Inconvenient Truth and He Named Me Malala.

The documentary “explores the mind and motivations of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates,” according to Netflix. “After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems.”

An image emerges of Gates which is simultaneously mundane and eccentric. The trailer opens with Guggenheim asking Gates questions at a rapid pace.

“What’s your favorite animal?”

“Dog,” he answers.

“What’s your favorite food?”

“Hamburger,” he says.

“What do you eat for breakfast?”

“Nothing,” he replies.

“What is your worst fear?”

Gates shuffles against the arms of his chair.

“I don’t want my brain to stop working,” he says.

Guggenheim uses tactics to makes Gates feel comfortable and open up about his personal life. The two men are often filmed from behind, hiking near Palm Springs, California, and around Gates’ property at Hood Canal in Washington, talking as they walk shoulder to shoulder.

“I feel like people are more open when there’s no camera in their face. And I also feel like people listen better,” Guggenheim told KING 5 News.

Gates told the news outlets he had no problems talking about his work. But when asked about his family, he said he felt “a little awkward.”

“The work side, that comes pretty naturally. The only thing that’s a little awkward is where they’re trying to talk about personal life and parents and all that type of stuff,” Gates said.

Guggenheim told Gates he would have no qualms about asking him personal questions. His hard-hitting documentaries explore politically divisive issues, like climate change in An Inconvenient Truth (2006).

“In the beginning I said, ‘Look, I’m going to ask you every question I have on my mind. I’m not going to be worried about being overly sensitive,'” Guggenheim told KING 5 News. “I didn’t go home ever thinking, ‘God, I was too scared to ask that question.’ I asked him everything.”

The series also includes interviews with his wife, Melinda, and Gates’ two sisters. Before he decided to marry Melinda, he made a list of pros and cons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.