Bill Gates Documentary: Inside Bill’s Brain [Watch Trailer]

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates promises to dive deeply into the inner workings of the mind behind Microsoft.

The three-part documentary launches globally on Netflix Friday, September 20, 2019. Netflix dropped the trailer, which you can watch here or later in this post.

Some of the people who know Bill Gates best and who worked closely with him over the years speak about Gates and his unique mind with fascination on the documentary. They also discuss some of his downsides, such as a hot temper that sometimes flared, especially earlier in his life.

The documentary’s description says:

From Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala) comes Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, a new three-part documentary that explores the mind and motivations of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates. After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man’s life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft. Interweaving these endeavors with personal moments, Inside Bill’s Brain draws on interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family, and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it. Inside Bill’s Brain is created, directed and executive produced by Davis Guggenheim; co-executive producers are Beth Osisek and Steven Leckart; executive producers are Shannon Dill, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bill Gates Documentary Gives a Glimpse Into His Unique Mind

The trailer opens with Bill Gates being asked a series of rapid-fire questions, which he answers with quick, one-word answers.

“What’s your favorite animal?”

“Dog,” he answers.

“What’s your favorite food?”

“Hamburger,” he says.

“What do you eat for breakfast?”

“Nothing,” he replies.

“What is your worst fear?”

The trailer cuts to a scene of Bill Gates sitting on a chair.

“I don’t want my brain to stop working,” he says.

Bill Gates’ Philanthropy Projects Include Fighting Climate Change & Disease

The documentary describes Bill Gates current projects and the challenges ahead of him, tackling some of the biggest obstacles humanity is facing today.

“In life, you have to decide what’s important in the world,” he says on the documentary. “I look at energy, climate change and disease eradication. It is important that we start deploying solutions unnaturally fast.”

He is leading a $1 billion energy fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) which draws resources from some of the world’s richest business people including India’s Mukesh Ambani, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, Virgin’s Richard Branson, Alibaba’s Jack Ma, and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, according to Quartz.

“If you want to make a dent in this, you better think in wholesale magnitudes,” Gates said on the documentary.

