What Time Is Kanye West Releasing ‘Jesus Is King’ Today?

After months of delays and last-minute changes, Jesus Is King is almost here. Kanye West’s highly-anticipated album is set to be released on Sunday, September 29, instead of its originally planned Friday release. But what time will it be put out on Sunday? When can fans expect to hear the album on streaming platforms? We will provide details and live updates as they are made available.

West has had a long history of subverting normal album roll-outs, so pinning down an exact release time can be tricky. Based on what he’s done in the past, however, fans should expect to hear Jesus Is King after the New York listening session on Sunday night. West has hosted tons of album listening sessions over the years, and each time, the album has been released afterwards. It appears that Jesus Is King will follow a similar format.

‘Jesus Is King’ Will Be Released Sunday Night Following an NYC Listening Session

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, has issued a statement that confirms the album’s release plan. “Kanye’s doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “He’s dropping the album Sunday. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes.” She also released an updated tracklist, which includes features from Young Thug, Clipse, and Lauryn Hill.

West has been hosting listening sessions all weekend long, first in Detroit and then in his native Chicago; so it stands to reason that the session in New York City will follow a similar pattern. The listening session will last several hours, given the exclusive content that attendees will be shown. Attendees will be treated to a front-to-back listen of the album, which is ten tracks and 45 minutes in length. They will also be treated to previews of two film projects.

Kim Kardashian Comfirmed That ‘Jesus Is King’ Will Be Out Today

The first is a mini-documentary titled Jesus Is King, which focuses on West’s attempt to create affordable housing in Calabasas. The second is an untitled film about the rapper’s music. “The second video we saw was basically an extended trailer for his movie coming out in October,” said attendee Danielle Bennett. “I think it’s a film about the Sunday Service rehearsals, but that’s the only thing we saw of that.”

Bennett also weighed in on the musical content of the album. “The entire album was not strictly about Jesus, but it was an ongoing theme throughout,” she told Complex. “Some songs focus more on spirituality and religion, and some were more lighthearted and geared toward a wider audience. Some tracks had a more classic Kanye feel, and some had a Sunday Service feel.”

West Originally Planned to Release the Album on Friday

Bennett noted that the album lacks the explicit lyrics of West’s previous releases. “I don’t remember there being any vulgar lyrics, which is definitely a first for him,” she remarked. “I think the entire album really represents this transition he’s gone through from being angry and struggling with his mental health to finding God and becoming a new person.”

Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This has been the case for other high profile releases like Drake, Jay-Z, or Beyonce. With West, however, there is always an element of unpredictability.

While his 2018 solo album Ye and his collaborative effort with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts, were set for a midnight release, they were delayed by several hours. Both albums were debuted via listening parties, but they did not arrive on streaming platforms until the following afternoon.