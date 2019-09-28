UPDATE: All Confirmed Features on Kanye’s ‘Jesus Is King’

As we inch closer to the release of Kanye West’s album Jesus Is King, we learn more details about the tracklist. While the guest features on the album have been largely kept under wraps, several artists have been confirmed, including Young Thug and Clipse. Read on to learn more about Jesus Is King and its features.

West hosted a documentary titled Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience on Friday evening, and while attendees were required to check their phones at the door, they have revealed some crucial details about the impending album. The biggest revelations are that Young Thug, Clipse, Lauryn Hill and Kenny G (!) will be featured.

Young Thug Will Appear on the Track ‘On God’ After Teasing It In 2018

Thugger’s involvement in the album dates back to 2018, when the album was still titled Yandhi. He tweeted at West and demanded that he be put on the final tracklist or else. “@KanyeWest if I’m not on Yandhi I’m never talking to u again.” Thugger included the hashtag #OnGod, which many took to be an expression of his graveness, but it appears that he was actually teasing the title of the track on which he would appear. “On God” is the third track on the album.

Clipse, the legendary rap duo, will reunite on Jesus Is King. The duo is comprised of Pusha T and No Malice, and they are sure to provide one of the album’s most exciting moments. Clipse hasn’t put out new music since 2009, and that’s largely due to the fact that No Malice has turned to Christianity, and stepped away from the explicit drug content of the Clipse oeuvre. His most recent solo album, Let the Dead Bury the Dead, was released in 2017.

Clipse Will Reunite on a Track That Features Saxophonist Kenny G

Kanye West New Album ‘Jesus Is King’ Features Include: 👀🙏🏾 – Young Thug

– Lauryn Hill

– Clipse (Pusha T & No Malice)

– Kenny G 🎷 pic.twitter.com/eYmWmRINpY — SFTY+ (@sftyplus) September 28, 2019

Pusha, on the other hand, has become one of Kanye’s most notable collaborators over the past decade. They have worked together on seminal hits like “Runaway,” “Mercy,” and “So Appalled.” Kanye also produced Pusha’s last album, Daytona, which received universal praise from critics. Pusha currently serves as the president of Kanye’s record label, G.O.O.D. Music.

Clipse will be joined by another surprising guest artist: Kenny G. The saxophone specialist told the Dallas Observer that he worked with Kanye on several recording sessions in 2019.“We’ve actually been in the studio working on some music together,” he revealed. “I can’t really say much else because he doesn’t really want anyone to talk about music before he releases it. Just suffice to say that we’re collaborating on some things, and nobody knows what’s going to happen.”

Lauryn Hill Will Be Featured On an Unspecified Track

The most anticipated feature that Kanye landed, however, was Lauryn Hill. The R&B icon recently worked with Kanye and Pusha on the track “Coming Home,” so seeing her on the tracklist may not come as a huge surprise to some. Kanye has name-dropped Hill several times, most notably on 2007’s “Champion” and 2016’s “No More Parties In L.A.” In both instances, Kanye makes it known that he misses Hill’s presence on the mic, and wishes that she would return. Kanye also interpolated Hill’s lyrics on the 2004 single “All Falls Down.”

Thugger, Clipse, and the rest join previously confirmed features Ty Dolla $ign and Ant Clemons. Those who were excited to hear Nicki Minaj on the track “New Body” will be saddened to learn that her verse has been removed. Despite appearing on the leaked version, she has been scrubbed from the final mix, leaving Ty Dolla $ign as the track’s only feature.