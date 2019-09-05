Leland Chapman Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Leland Chapman, a member of the bounty hunting team made famous on reality TV, has three children. He is married to a tattoo model.

Chapman is the son of Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter. He is a member of his dad’s “hunt team” on Dog the Bounty Hunter. The family hunted fugitives from justice for eight seasons on A&E.

Chapman and the hunt team are returning to reality TV on Dog’s Most Wanted, which airs September 4, 2019, at 9/8C.

Beth Chapman, who died June 26, 2019 after a lengthy battle with throat cancer, was Leland’s stepmom.

1. Leland’s Alabama-Born Wife Jamie Pilar Worley Worked as a Police Dispatcher & Started Modeling as a Teen

Leland Chapman first used Instagram to express love to his then-girlfriend, Jamie Pilar Worley. Worley is a tattoo model.

The two married in 2016. Worley is 30. She has worked as a police dispatcher, grew up in Huntsville, has True Blood tattoos, and started modeling at age 13.

“A tattoo model to me is like a living breathing painting. Live artwork,” she told the site AllStephenMoyer.com. She explained her True Blood tattoos to the site, saying,” A very long story short, I related to Sookie. A girl confused about where she belongs in life. Trying to discover who she is as a person. Then finding love in 2 wrong people. People who she’d give her life for, but both people had demons that she could not fix. So, she chooses herself.”

“Leland’s ladies,if it wasn’t for these 3 ladies my life wouldn’t be the same,thank you all I love you with all of my heart and wouldn’t trade you guys for the world love you to the moon and back #infinity#mymama#mybaby#mywifey,” Leland wrote on Instagram.

Worley splits her time between Hawaii and Huntsville, Alabama, according to her model profile.

“I do live in Alabama/Hawaii and I will travel if expenses are paid, (or if it will benefit one/both parties/or already in your area because I do travel a lot). I would need copies of all images after shoot or unless other arrangements have been made prior to the shoot,” she wrote.

2. Leland Was Previously Married for 12 Years

Leland and his ex-wife, Maui Chapman, were together for 12 years. They married in 1994 and divorced in 2002.

Maui Chapman is the mother of Leland’s two sons, 24-year-old Dakota Chapman and 18-year-old Cobie Chapman.

It was another 14 years before Chapman found a new wife, tattoo model Jamie Pilar Worley.

3. Leland Chapman has 3 Children

Leland Chapman has three children: Dakota Chapman, Cobie Chapman and Leiah Breanna Chapman.

Dakota is the oldest child, born March 24, 1995 in Hawaii. He is 24. Cobie Chapman is 18. He was born December 7, 2000 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Leiah is the youngest child. She is 9 years old. Leiah was born in 2000.

Leland had his sons by his previous marriage to Maui Chapman. Leiah was born during Leland’s relationship with Lynette Yi.

4. Leland, Who Has 8 Siblings, Didn’t Know Dog Was His Real Dad For a Decade

Leland has 8 siblings, including half-siblings. Duane Chapman had 9 children. He was married five times.

According to the Signal, a Santa Clarita, California newspaper, Leland Chapman didn’t know that Dog was his dad for about 10 years of his life. He thought his stepdad was his dad.

Duane Chapman’s children are Christopher Michael Hecht, Duane Lee Chapman II, born 1973, Wesley Chapman, born 1980, J.R. “James” Chapman, Tucker Dee Chapman, born 1983 and Lyssa “Baby Lyssa” Rae Chapman, born 1987.

He also had two children who passed away. Zebediah Duane Chapman was born January 1, 1980, and died as an infant. Barbara Katy “B.K” Chapman was born June 8, 1982 and died at age 23. She was killed in a car crash in 2006 in Fairbanks, Alaska, one night before Dog and Beth were married.

5. Leland Posted a Flurry of Photos to Instagram When Beth Chapman Slipped into a Coma

Leland posted a flurry of photos to Instagram after his stepmom, Beth Chapman, slipped into a coma. The photos did not include captions.

Beth Chapman died June 26, 2019 following a long battle with throat cancer. She was 51.

Although Beth Chapman was Leland’s step-mother, it was clear from their appearances on TV together that the two were close. Her maternal bond for Leland was apparent as tense situations unfolded on screen.

