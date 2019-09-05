Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Duane Chapman Net Worth: $6 million

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, earned most of his riches through his A&E TV reality show.

The nation’s most famous bail bondsman has a net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Dog has returned to reality TV with Dog’s Most Wanted, premiering at 9/8C September 4, 2019 on WGN.

In addition to his earnings on Dog the Bounty Hunter, Chapman has made appearances on scripted TV shows and written books. He is 66.

1. Most of Dog’s Income Was Earned on Dog the Bounty Hunter

While Chapman’s occupation is a bounty hunter, he earned the vast majority of his income through his reality show, Dog the Bounty Hunter. The series aired on A&E for eight seasons, from 2004 to 2012. The show earned $400 million over its eight seasons.

The show followed a leather-clad Chapman and his family as they brought fugitives to justice. The “hunt team” included two of Chapman’s sons, Leland Chapman and Tim.

Chapman was convicted of first-degree murder in 1976 and sentenced to serve five years in a Texas state penitentiary. Because of his felony conviction, he is not permitted to possess a gun. He hunts bond-skippers unarmed.

2. Chapman Wrote a New York Times Bestseller

Dog has written two books, including an autobiography that became a New York Times Bestseller. You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide was published in 2007.

A description of the book said:

“Freeze!”

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman entertains and inspires millions on Dog the Bounty Hunter, his #1-rated show on A&E — but there is more to his story. From troubled beginnings and tragedy to triumph and transformation, he reveals all for the first time in this no-holds-barred memoir. Dog spent the first twenty-three years of his life on the wrong side of the law. In You Can Run, but You Cant Hide, he offers an inside look at his days as a gang member; his dark years of addiction and abuse; and how serving eighteen months in prison for a murder he didnt commit helped him recommit to his faith. He also shares stories of some of his most dangerous bounty hunts — including his capture of Max Factor heir and convicted rapist Andrew Luster, which made international headlines. In You Can Run, but You Cant Hide, Dog recounts his incredible story, chronicling his journey from his onetime criminal past to the guiding faith that has led him to become one of the most successful bounty hunters in American history. Against all odds, Dog turned his life around and went from ex-con to American icon in the process. This is his story.

His second book, Where Mercy Is Shown, Mercy Is Given, was published in 2010.

The book was described as “the incredible story of struggle, redemption, and bounty hunting–which has catapulted Duane “Dog” Chapman into the hearts of millions, sparked a #1 rated television show, and inspired a #1 New York Times bestselling book–continues in Where Mercy Is Shown, Mercy Is Given.”

An excerpt from the book said, “‘Who is going to give them the ride, Duane? Who will give them the cigarette and who will give them the talk?’ When the preacher posed those questions to me, I realized he was right. If not me, then who? Whether I had planned it or not, I was leading a backseat ministry, one ride at a time.”

3. Chapman Has Made Appearances on Scripted TV Shows

Chapman has made the leap from reality star to actor several times with appearances on popular shows including Hollywood Squares, My Name Is Earl and Hawaii Five-O.

Dog played himself on an episode of Hawaii Five-O which aired in March 2013. In the episode, a body fell onto the Chapmans’ SUV, and the 5-0 homicide team was called to investigate.

Chapman also made an appearance on the big screen. He played Chop Top on Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

4. Dog Was Executive Producer of Dog And Beth: On the Hunt

Chapman broke into the rule of producer after Dog the Bounty Hunter was cancelled in 2012. He and his wife, Beth Chapman, starred in their own reality show, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt. Duane Chapman was listed as the show’s executive producer.

The show launched in 2013 on CMT.

Beth Chapman died June 26, 2019 at age 51 following a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

5. Dog Lives in a Luxurious Hawaii Home

Duane Chapman spends much of his time on the Big Island, in a luxurious home. He splits his time between Hawaii and Colorado.

The Hawaii home is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom estate in the Hawaii Kai area. It’s located just around the corner from Da Kine Bail Bonds, located in downtown Honolulu.

